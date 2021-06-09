Vistaprint Donates 240,000 Face Masks and Filters to NAFC to Reach Underserved Communities

Alexandria, VA, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Vistaprint’s commitment to supporting community-wide action to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the company has partnered with the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) to help underserved communities throughout the United States fight the pandemic.

The NAFC has received a donation of 240,000 reusable Face Masks and filters from Vistaprint that will be distributed to more than 125 Free and Charitable Clinics in 39 states throughout the country.

According to the CDC, masks are a critical step to help prevent people from getting and spreading COVID-19. While vaccinations continue to be administered and COVID-19 restrictions are starting to ease, it is crucial to continue preventative measures such as wearing a mask when in public settings, using mass transportation, and at events and gatherings.

“Free and Charitable Clinics and Pharmacies are on the frontlines in the U.S. helping their communities respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Nicole Lamoureux, NAFC President and CEO. “We are grateful to Vistaprint for recognizing the needs of marginalized and underserved communities throughout the country and for helping these communities that have been particularly hard-hit by the pandemic to fight further spread of the disease with this donation of masks.”

Annually, the 1,400 Free and Charitable Clinics and Pharmacies located throughout the country provide a wide range of services to about 2 million medically underserved people. The donation of masks and filters from Vistaprint are in both adult and child sizes and will be distributed among the volunteers, patients and community members of the Clinics and Pharmacies that receive these donations.

"As communities across the country begin reopening, we know that organizations like the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics remain an integral part of the process," Vistaprint North America President Emily Whittaker said. "We're proud to partner with the NAFC to provide face masks and filters to thousands of patients as well as team members and volunteers as they support and serve communities in need."

About Vistaprint

Vistaprint is the marketing partner to millions of small businesses around the world, empowering each one to live their dreams. For more than 20 years, we have helped small businesses look and feel credible through high-quality marketing products and solutions that include signage, logo apparel, promotional products, face masks, flyers, postcards, business cards, websites and digital marketing. With Vistaprint, small businesses are able to create and customize their marketing with easy-to-use digital tools and design templates, or by receiving expert graphic design support. In 2020, Vistaprint acquired 99designs to expand its design offering via a worldwide community of more than 150,000 talented freelance designers to make it easy for designers and clients to work together to create designs they love. Vistaprint is focused on making great marketing and design accessible to every small business owner, allowing them to create a cohesive brand image for use in-store, online and on-the-go. To learn more, visit www.vistaprint.com. Vistaprint is a Cimpress company (Nasdaq: CMPR).

About the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics

The National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics (NAFC) is the only nonprofit 501c(3) organization whose mission is solely focused on the issues and needs of the medically underserved throughout the nation and the more than 1,400 Free and Charitable Clinics and Pharmacies that serve them. The NAFC has earned the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar. Founded in 2001 and headquartered near Washington, D.C., the NAFC is working to ensure that the medically underserved have access to affordable quality healthcare and strives to be a national voice promoting quality healthcare for all. For more information about the NAFC, please visit http://www.nafcclinics.org.

