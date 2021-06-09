Tecogen Adds Two Western Manufacturers’ Representatives for Tecofrost

WALTHAM, MA, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce manufacturers’ representative agreements with two refrigeration equipment sales companies to support sales of Tecofrost refrigeration systems in parts of the western United States and Canada.



I-REFCO, located outside of Seattle, WA, will have exclusive sales rights for Tecofrost in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, and Alaska, as well as in the Canadian provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon, Nunavut, and Northwest Territories.

“We are excited to bring the Tecofrost solution to industrial refrigeration customers in several US states and Canadian provinces,” noted Alan Simchick, Owner of I-REFCO. “The I-REFCO team has extensive experience with commercial and industrial refrigeration systems, and we are confident customers will recognize the value of natural gas engine-driven refrigeration systems.”

Tecogen also established Refrigeration Equipment Specialist Co. (RESCO) as the Tecofrost manufacturers’ representative in California, Nevada, Arizona, and Hawaii. Headquartered in Tustin, California, RESCO has expertly represented commercial and industrial refrigeration manufacturers for 35 years.

“Many of our customers have concerns about rising electric rates and reliability of the electric grid,” noted Mike Nau, President of RESCO. “The efficient Tecofrost product will provide a solution to our customers’ refrigeration needs and reliability concerns, while delivering significant operational cost savings and reduced greenhouse gas emissions. We look forward to working with the Tecogen team.”

“We are excited to add I-REFCO and RESCO to our representative network,” commented Benjamin Locke, Tecogen’s CEO. “Expanding our network of manufacturers’ representatives with relevant expertise and strong relationships supports our sales growth strategy, particularly for our chillers and refrigeration systems. Our sales and engineering teams on the West Coast will support both companies throughout the process, from specification and sale through installation and contractor service support. We look forward to mutually beneficial and successful relationships with both organizations.”

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including combined heat and power, air conditioning systems and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company provides cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer’s carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales and service personnel throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopack, Tecopower and Ultera are pending or registered trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "likely" or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to the Risk Factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under “Risk Factors,” factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results include the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on demand for our products and services, the availability of incentives, rebates and tax benefits relating to our products, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products, competing technological developments, and the availability of financing to fund our operations and growth.

