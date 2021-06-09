Law Enforcement Action Partnership Joins Cannabis Freedom Alliance Steering Committee

WASHINGTON, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Law Enforcement Action Partnership (LEAP) joined the Steering Committee of the Cannabis Freedom Alliance (CFA) launched to end the prohibition, criminalization, and overregulation of cannabis in the United States. The CFA aims to end cannabis prohibition and criminalization in a manner consistent with helping all Americans achieve their full potential and limiting the number of barriers that inhibit innovation and entrepreneurship in a free and open market.



LEAP will be represented on the CFA Steering Committee by Lieutenant Diane M. Goldstein (Ret.), LEAP Executive Director. Steering Membership includes prominent national advocacy organizations Americans for Prosperity (AFP), Mission Green/The Weldon Project, the Reason Foundation, and the Global Alliance for Cannabis Commerce (GACC).

Lt. Goldstein said, “Supportive law enforcement voices are crucial for advancing cannabis legalization. LEAP is proud to join this committee, continuing our decades-long history of lending our public safety expertise to this important issue.”

“Law enforcement is a critical voice in the conversation about ending cannabis prohibition. We are honored to have LEAP join our work at the Cannabis Freedom Alliance to provide that voice and perspective as we pursue second chances, stronger communities, and better business for all Americans,” said Randal John Meyer, CFA co-Coordinator

Brent Wm. Gardner, Chief Government Affairs Officer, Americans for Prosperity, added “This movement to end the criminalization of cannabis is bringing organizations together from across the ideological spectrum who recognize the status quo has damaged communities and upended hundreds of thousands of lives. We are excited to welcome Law Enforcement Action Partnership into our coalition as we work together to increase community safety through policy reform that is good for both law enforcement and the communities they’re sworn to serve and protect. Together, we can help end a senseless cycle of incarceration for thousands of Americans and ensure law enforcement is focusing on preventing and solving serious crime.”

About the Cannabis Freedom Alliance:

The Cannabis Freedom Alliance (CFA) is a coalition of advocacy and business organizations seeking to end the prohibition and criminalization of cannabis in the United States in a manner consistent with helping all Americans achieve their full potential and limiting the number of barriers that inhibit innovation and entrepreneurship in a free and open market.For more information on the CFA, please contact info@cannabisfreedomalliance.org.

About the Law Enforcement Action Partnership:

The Law Enforcement Action Partnership (LEAP) is an international 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of criminal justice professionals advocating for drug policy and criminal justice reforms that will make communities safer. The Law Enforcement Action Partnership’s mission is to unite and mobilize the voice of law enforcement in support of drug policy and criminal justice reforms that will make communities safer by focusing law enforcement resources on the greatest threats to public safety, promoting alternatives to arrest and incarceration, addressing the root causes of crime, and working toward healing police-community relations.

