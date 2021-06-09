Illumio App for Splunk Boosts Visibility and Cybersecurity Posture in Zero Trust Model

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio , the pioneer and leader of Zero Trust Segmentation, today announced the Illumio App for Splunk: an application that provides improved cybersecurity and operational insights to our joint customers. The app integrates Illumio Core with the Splunk platform to empower Security Operations Center staff with a wide range of dashboards that can display an overview of the security posture of applications, clouds, data centers, and networks. This advanced visibility and control means customers can confine attacks like ransomware before they spread.



“For security teams operating in a Zero Trust model, the Illumio App for Splunk helps to improve decision making, accelerate response times, and remain compliant,” said Joel Bauman, SVP of business and corporate development at Illumio. “Illumio Core provides our customers visibility, actionable data, and segmentation, which are all crucial elements to a strong Zero Trust strategy. By integrating with the Splunk platform, Illumio customers will be equipped with the insight and control they need in order to have more confidence and trust in the decisions they are making.”

Illumio Core prevents ransomware and cyberattacks from spreading by inhibiting lateral movement in data center and cloud environments. It shows how applications communicate and provides insights into vulnerability exposure. Security teams can create segmentation policies that work on anything – bare-metal, virtual machines and containers.

Splunk’s security suite acts as an organization’s security nerve center, delivering the visibility and context to make fast decisions and take action. Splunk’s Data-to-Everything Platform provides context and streamlines security operations by helping organizations collect, aggregate, de-duplicate and prioritize threat intelligence from multiple sources.

“Intelligent visibility – insight that is easy to understand and act upon – is key for organizations to secure and protect their data and infrastructure. It’s also an important component of any Zero Trust strategy,” said John Grady, senior analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. “In today’s ever-evolving threat landscape, security teams need to monitor and quickly make informed decisions based on what is happening in their applications, clouds, data centers and networks. By streaming telemetry data from Illumio into the Splunk platform, organizations gain deeper visibility into and context from their collective security data with the Illumio App for Splunk. This technology integration provides security teams with the visibility, data and control they need to support a comprehensive Zero Trust strategy.”

Several visibility dashboards on the Illumio App for Splunk offer new and dynamic functions that allow users to pinpoint threats, stop ransomware attacks and better protect their assets. With east-west traffic visibility, users can now identify compromised workloads with the Security Operations dashboard. Using the Policy Compute Engine (PCE) Operations dashboard, admins will get a “single pane of glass” to monitor the health of all deployed and managed PCEs. The Workload Operations dashboard provides visibility into Virtual Enforcement Nodes (VENs) with details on workloads that potentially require manual intervention. The Illumio Technical Add-On for Splunk also enables data from Illumio Core to be streamed into the Splunk platform and easily used with Splunk Enterprise Security and other Splunk solutions.

Download the Illumio App for Splunk at https://splunkbase.splunk.com/app/3658/ .

Illumio, the pioneer and market leader of Zero Trust Segmentation, stops breaches from becoming cyber disasters. Illumio Core and Illumio Edge automate policy enforcement to stop cyberattacks and ransomware from spreading across applications, containers, clouds, data centers, and endpoints. By combining intelligent visibility to detect threats with security enforcement achieved in minutes, Illumio enables the world’s leading organizations to strengthen their cyber resiliency and reduce risk.

