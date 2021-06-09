HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Releases Updated Development and Production Schedules and Launches New Coastline NFT Collection on OpenSea.io

Los Angeles, CA, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) and its wholly owned operating subsidiary Big M Entertainment Pictures (BMEP) has released an update of its development and production schedule detailing the current status of all projects currently on the calendar. This update also includes BMEP’s launch of a new COASTLINE NFT Collection.

The company also plans to begin adding select press interviews to its future updates in an effort to provide a wider range of information and a more consolidated picture of BMEP’s overall production progress and other company news.

HQGE President and BMEP CEO Marvin Williams commented, “In addition to providing our periodic ongoing update to the public and our shareholders regarding the full range of our Intellectual Property, we are pleased today to spotlight two special items. The narration of our documentary film, “Trees – A Planetary Treasure”, has been completed and is in final review and we expect to finish it within the coming days, at which time we will also release the identity of the narrator. We are also officially announcing that work is now underway on our newly launched COASTLINE NFT Collection project, which upon completion will culminate in another 90-minute documentary film.



*BMEP NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) Collections Update

BMEP: COASTLINE - https://opensea.io/collection/bmep-coastline

*FEATURE FILMS

CAPTURED: Majority of pickups from producer notes completed. Final FX / Pickups from producer notes to be scheduled.

WRONG FOR RIGHT: Production Script ordered. Pre-production scheduled after approved script. Possible late June Pre-Production start.

LIVE: Production Script Ordered. Pre-production scheduled after approved script. Possible late June Pre-Production start.

ROSAMOND: Production timeline TBD once financing is secured. Currently pitching interested private equity financiers.

THE VACATION: Production timeline TBD once financing is secured.

AVENUE M: Production timeline TBD once financing is secured.

TRAILER: Treatment completed. Production Script required, not yet ordered.

*DOCUMENTARY FILMS



TREES: Narrator Secured. Narration currently being reviewed and added to edited film. Distribution announcement pending final review. Preparing soundtrack production.

COASTLINE: Currently in sporadic production through November of 2021. Production/location filming for Coastline taking place between projects.

DISTANCE: Treatment/Scattered Production, ongoing “IN-HOUSE” project.



*TELEVISION

CHEF MAX’S KITCHEN: Currently pitching to Entertainment Associates and currently considering producing the reality series “In House”

WOW: Scripted drama, treatment/script in development, currently negotiating series / pilot financing. Currently not funded.

MSB: Scripted drama, treatment/script in development, currently negotiating series / financing. Currently not funded.

*SOUNDTRACK

TREES – Currently assembling talent for multi track album to be released on a host of major music streaming platforms.

*PRESS/NEWS MEDIA RECENTLY RELEASED

NFT and Film Production: the new wave in blockchain disruption

https://thelosangelestribune.com/2021/05/06/nft-and-film-production-the-new-wave-in-blockchain-disru...

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION AND BIG M ENTERTAINMENT PICTURES

HQ Global Education, Inc. is the parent company of Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc., a full-service film and TV production company located in the heart of Los Angeles. The company was founded by Marvin Williams, who brings with him more than fifteen years’ experience working with music, film and TV projects covering a wide range of budgets and scope. Headed by Mr. Williams and a seasoned team of Hollywood veterans, Big M Entertainment is able to draw on its broad and talented base of writers, producers, directors, editors and technicians to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of film and TV content creation, including concept development, writing, editing, cinematography, visual effects and post-production. The company is also an industry pioneer in the fast-growing fields of online content and micro-budget film creation and is currently engaged in a number of projects being created specifically for concurrent or integrated release both in theaters and for home viewing or on personal devices.

For additional information visit https://hqgeinc.com and/or http://www.bigmentertainment.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as such are by definition subject to risks and uncertainties.

Daniel Gallardo Wagner, CEO

9495875155

Info@hqgeinc.com