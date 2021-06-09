SINTX Technologies Achieves Placement on the Russell Microcap Index

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”) (www.sintx.com), an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of silicon nitride ceramic for medical and non-medical applications, announced today it has joined the Russell Microcap Index. SINTX became a member of the Russell Investments family of U.S. indexes upon its official reconstitution, made effective on June 4.

The Russell Microcap Index is a valuable tool for examining trends in smaller companies known as micro-caps. The Index is completely reconstituted annually to ensure new and growing equities are reflected and companies continue to reflect appropriate capitalization and value characteristics.

The Russel Microcap Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. It is constructed to provide a comprehensive and unbiased barometer for the microcap segment trading on national exchanges. The index covers the smallest stocks in the Russell 2000 with market caps between $50 and $300 million.

“Our inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index demonstrates SINTX’s continued financial progress and strong business strategy toward the development of silicon nitride applications for antipathogenic, biomedical, and advanced ceramic uses,” stated Dr. Sonny Bal, Chairman and CEO. “SINTX continues to innovate with customers to develop applications such as wound care and dressings, spinal and dental implants, consumer facemasks, and more.”

For more information on the Russell Microcap Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, visit ftserussell.com.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an OEM ceramics company that develops and commercializes silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. The core strength of SINTX Technologies is the manufacturing, research, and development of silicon nitride ceramics for external partners. The company presently manufactures silicon nitride powders and components in its FDA registered, ISO 9001:2015 certified, ISO 13485:2016 certified, and AS9100D certified manufacturing facility.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its silicon nitride material platform, please visit www.sintx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things: placement of SINTX in the Russell Microcap Index may not result in an increase in the company’s share price or investment in the company’s securities by investment managers or institutional investors; incorporation of silicon nitride into personal protective equipment may not be safe or effective; volatility in the price of SINTX’s common stock; the uncertainties inherent in new product development, including the cost and time required to commercialize such product(s); market acceptance of our products once commercialized; SINTX’s ability to raise additional funding and other competitive developments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations, and beliefs. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in SINTX’s Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 22, 2021, and in SINTX’s other filings with the SEC. SINTX disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. SINTX undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report.

