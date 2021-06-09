Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market to Reach USD 1579.5 Million In 2028 | Reports and Data

New York, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and growing demand for computational assistance are key factors surging global market growth

Market size: USD 690.3 Million 2020, Market Growth: CAGR of 10.9%, Market Trends: Increasing requirement for advanced diagnostic tools

The global computer aided detection market size is expected to reach USD 1579.5 million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 10.9% according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing awareness on importance of early-stage detection and rising significance of regular checkups among public are key factors fueling global market revenue growth.

Computer Aided Detection (CAD) is a clinically developed tool essential for detecting various types of cardiovascular disorders, cancers, and neurological diseases and reducing false-negative readings. The CAD system is broadly deployed by radiologists and physicians to examine medical images. These systems aid in minimizing human errors and mortality rates due to early detection of diseases. CAD also helps in increasing sensitivity of diagnostic imaging devices, which is crucial for differential diagnosis and medical investigations. Rising prevalence of various types of cancer, especially breast cancer and lung cancer, and growing need for early detection and treatment of such diseases are boosting demand for CAD systems. Technology advancements in diagnostic imaging has increased demand for enhanced CAD solutions, which is further expected to drive revenue growth. Moreover, growing investments by market players to develop and launch advanced CAD systems, rising adoption of health insurance, and surging medical tourism are a few factors further enhancing global market growth.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4050

However, high costs of CAD systems, unfavorable reimbursement scenarios, and dearth of skilled technicians to handle and operate these systems are some key restraints that are expected to hamper growth of the global computer aided detection market to some extent between 2021 and 2028.

Some key highlights in the report:

Among the imaging modalities segment, the tomosynthesis segment revenue is expected to grow at the fastest pace whereas magnetic resonance imaging is expected to register highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Tomosynthesis technique is useful for early detection of cancer with no symptoms. Rapid growth of tomosynthesis segment is attributed to rising prevalence of breast cancer and a large percentage of breast cancer detection through digital tomosynthesis.

Based on the application, the breast cancer sub-segment is expected to account for substantial revenue growth throughout the forecast period. Rising prevalence of breast cancer worldwide, growing awareness about significance of early detection and regular health checkups, and government initiatives to spread awareness about cancer treatment and support women with last-stage breast cancer are key factors fueling segment revenue growth.

North America accounted for largest market share in 2020 and is expected to continue dominating other regional markets in the global computer aided detection market during the forecast period. High revenue growth is attributable to factors such as increasing adoption of latest techniques for imaging and presence of well-established healthcare systems.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for fastest revenue growth throughout the forecast period owing to factors such as government initiatives to raise awareness about chronic diseases and adoption of cost-effective CAD systems.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/computer-aided-detection-cad-market



key players operating in the global computer aided detection market:

EDDA Technology, Inc.

FUJIFILM Medical Systems

Hitachi High Technologies Corporation

Hologic Inc.

GE Healthcare Ltd.

iCAD, Inc.

Vucomp

McKesson Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Invivo Corporation

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.



For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) market based on Application, Breast CAD Imaging Modalities, Imaging Modalities, and Region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Oncology Breast Cancer Lung Cancer Colon/ Rectal Cancer Prostate Cancer Liver Cancer Bone Cancer

Neurological

Musculoskeletal

Cardiovascular





Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/4050

Imaging modalities Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Mammography

Tomosynthesis

X-Ray Imaging

Computed Tomography

Ultrasound Imaging

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Nuclear Medicine Imaging

Others





Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



Browse similar research reports:

Neurosurgery Navigation Software Market Size , Share & Analysis, By Application (Neurosurgery Navigation Systems, Orthopedic Navigation Systems, ENT Navigation Systems, Dental Navigation Systems, Cardiac Navigation Systems), Type (Optical, Electromagnetic (EM), Hybrid), And By Region Forecast To 2028

Microscope Software Market Size , Share & Analysis, By Microscope Type (Electron Microscope, Optical Microscope, Raman Microscope, Others), By Application (Life Sciences, Material Sciences, Aerospace, Healthcare, Automotive, Others), By End-User (Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Organizations, Academic And Research Institutes, Neuroscience Research, Others), By Region And Forecast To 2028

Electronic Skin Market Size , Share & Analysis, By Product (Electronic Patches, Electronic Skinsuits), By Component (Photovoltaics Systems, Stretchable Circuits), By Sensors (Chemical Sectors, Tactile Sensors), By Application (Health Monitoring Systems), And Region, Segment Forecast To 2027

Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market Size , Share & Analysis, By Offering (Solution and Service), By Mode of Deployment (On-Premises, Hosted), By End-Use (Hospitals, Clinics, Medical Laboratories), Region And Forecast To 2027



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.





Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com