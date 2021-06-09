The cloud-based solutions for drug discovery, development and manufacturing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4%, claims Roots Analysis

London, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “ Cloud-based Solutions for Drug Discovery, Development and Manufacturing Market by Type of Cloud (Private, Public and Hybrid), Type of Service (Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS)) , End-User (Biotech Vendors, Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical Companies and Others), and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, Latin America, and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030” report to its list of offerings.

Modern cloud-based solutions offer decentralized / real world data management, and collaborative operating solutions to users, enabling the simplification and delegation of various aspects of data mining, analysis and healthcare decision-making. The implementation of relevant cloud-based solutions is deemed to possess the potential to save over 50% of the total cost and time invested in a drug development program.

Key Market Insights

More than 60 cloud-based service providers are presently offering cloud-based solutions to pharma / biotech companies

Majority of these are large firms (500+ employees, 44%), followed by small (1-50 employees, 32%), and mid-sized (51-500 employees, 24%) business entities.

Over 50 service providers claim to offer cloud-based solutions for drug development

About 50% players are providing cloud services for more than one area of application (drug discovery, drug development, or drug manufacturing) to pharma / biotech companies.

Nearly 30 service providers claim to offer private cloud-based solutions to ensure data security

Interestingly, about 25% players are offering all three types of cloud-based solutions (private, public and hybrid) to developer companies. Prominent examples of companies offering hybrid cloud include (in alphabetical order with no selection criteria) Informatica, Nutanix, QMENTA, Rescale, SureClinical, Tata Consultancy Services and YASH Technologies.

Partnership activity in this field has grown at a CAGR of ~75%, between 2015 and 2020

Around 70% of the reported deals were established after 2018, with the maximum activity being reported in 2020. Majority of the instances captured in the report are research agreements (32%) and platform development / improvement agreements (26%).

Adoption of cloud-based solutions has demonstrated the ability to enable up to 50% cost savings

Based on inputs from both secondary and primary sources, the report features an informed and insightful analysis, estimating cost saving potential of cloud-based solutions. In fact, the adoption of such technologies has the potential to save more than USD 30 billion in drug discovery, USD 13 billion in drug development and USD 6.6 million in drug manufacturing related costs, by 2030.

North America, Europe and Asia are anticipated to capture over 85% of the market share by 2030

Owing to increased adoption rates, the market in Asia is anticipated to grow at a relatively faster pace at a CAGR of 16%. In 2030, cloud-based solutions for drug development are likely to capture the largest market share (45%) in terms of revenues generated from use of such services, followed by those intended for drug discovery (35%) and drug development (20%) operations.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players offering cloud-based solutions for drug discovery, development and manufacturing?

What kind of cloud services are commonly offered by companies in this domain?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

What is the likely cost saving potential associated with the use of cloud-based solutions in drug discovery, development and manufacturing processes?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What kind of performance enhancements are possible by integrating artificial intelligence, deep learning, machine learning and quantum computing, with existing cloud-based solutions?

What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic within this market?

The USD 20 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the cloud-based solutions for drug discovery, drug development and drug manufacturing market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Cloud

Type of Cloud Service

Area of Application

End-User

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and North Africa

Latin America

Rest of the World

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, cloud-based solutions are anticipated to witness increased adoption given their broad scope of applications in drug discovery, development and manufacturing. The report includes detailed transcripts of the discussions held with following industry experts:

Velizar Natovski (Regional Manager North and South America, CloudSigma)

Paolo Colombo (Vice President Growth, InSilicoTrials)

The research includes brief profiles of key players engaged in offering cloud-based solutions for drug discovery, development and manufacturing; other popular industry players featured in the report include:

Accenture

Alibaba Cloud

Amazon Web Services

ChemAxon

CloudSigma

Google

IBM

Nimbix

OpenEye Scientific

Oracle

Skyland Analytics

Veeva Systems

XtalPi

YPrime

