Reblaze Organizes First Virtual CNCF Community Meeting to Discuss Open Source Project Curiefense

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reblaze , a leading cloud native, fully managed application security solution provider, today announced that it will be hosting its first virtual Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) Community Meeting to discuss upcoming features for its open source project Curiefense (a CNCF Sandbox Project) 1.4.0, highlight community contributions, and more.



Curiefense is Reblaze’s cloud native, open source platform, which protects and mitigates threats, while upholding user privacy. The platform, which became generally available in March 2021, builds upon modern practices such as GitOps and provides native security support for containerized deployments such as Kubernetes and service meshes such as Istio.

The virtual event, happening on Wednesday, June 9 at 10 a.m. PT, will be hosted by:

Flavio Percoco, Senior Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat

Aviv Galmidi, Full Stack Engineer at Reblaze

Xavier Mehrenberger, Computer Security Researcher at Airbus

Spiros Psarris, Technical Communications at Reblaze

The event is organized by Justin Dorfman, Open Source Program Manager at Reblaze, and Tzury Bar Yochay, Co-founder and CTO of Reblaze.

More information, including details for attending the event, can be found at the following link: https://community.cncf.io/events/details/cncf-curiefense-presents-virtual-community-meeting-1/

About Reblaze

Reblaze is a cloud-based, fully managed security solution provider for sites, web applications, services, and APIs. Its unified and proprietary technology solution is fully integrated with AWS, Azure, Google, and Digital Ocean, and combines Machine Learning, adaptive threat detection, and dedicated Virtual Private Clouds to protect client assets from Internet threats. It offers next-gen WAF, autoscaling DoS/DDoS protection, Bot Management, API Security, CDN integration, real-time traffic control, and more via its intuitive web-based management console. Biometric human detection and Behavioral Analysis identifies and blocks even sophisticated modern bots that mimic human actions and can evade traditional bot mitigation solutions. In addition to its international partner network, Reblaze has offices in the U.S., Singapore, and Israel.