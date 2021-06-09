Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan Partners with Decision Point to Enhance Member Experience and Improve Quality of Care

BOSTON, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decision Point Healthcare Solutions (Decision Point), an innovator in providing member engagement management solutions to the health care industry, announced today that Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan – a nonprofit managed care organization that has provided health insurance coverage to Massachusetts residents for more than 20 years – has deployed Boston-based Decision Point’s CAHPS & Member Experience solutions to proactively improve the experience and quality of care for its Senior Care Options and Medicaid members.



Leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, Decision Point will help Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan to understand and predict the whole member journey and design thoughtful engagement campaigns to drive improvements in its members’ health outcomes and member experience. Decision Point’s unique and effective approach leverages years of member outreach and intervention analytics and comes with a library of successful omnichannel campaign scripts that target a plan’s unique population cohorts.

Mr. Saeed Aminzadeh, Chief Executive Officer of Decision Point said, "We are pleased to be able to support Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan with enhancing the quality of care provided to their members. With Decision Point helping to drive its member engagement programs, Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan will have the tools to deliver the right message to the right member at the right time. This approach is critical to improving quality of care and the overall member experience.”

Jeff Hunt, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan said, “Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan is a mission-driven organization, committed to consistently elevating our high bar for managing the care of vulnerable populations. Our partnership with Decision Point is another step toward raising that bar as new and advanced technologies become available that will improve the quality of care and experience for our members.”

About Decision Point Healthcare Solutions

Decision Point is a leading member engagement management company that brings holistic predictive analytics and artificial intelligence to everyday health plan decision-making. We empower health plans to understand and predict every facet of a member’s health experience, enabling effective targeting and impactful holistic interventions. We aim to change the fundamentals of healthcare decision-making by predicting and acting on the entire member health experience, delivering sustained improvements in outcomes across satisfaction, retention, quality, and utilization domains.

About Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan

In 1997, Boston Medical Center founded Boston Medical Center Health Plan, Inc., now one of the top ranked Medicaid MCOs in the country, as a non-profit managed care organization. In Massachusetts it does business as BMC HealthNet Plan, providing comprehensive managed care coverage to individuals through its MassHealth (Medicaid), ConnectorCare (Qualified Health Plan), and Senior Care Options programs. In New Hampshire, Boston Medical Center Health Plan, Inc. does business as Well Sense Health Plan, providing comprehensive Medicaid managed care coverage.

Dan Ready

Director of Business Development

Decision Point

781.264.5021

2 Oliver St, Boston MA

dready@decisionpointhealth.com

www.decisionpointhealth.com