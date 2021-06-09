National Retail Solutions & Koupon Expand Partnership to Offer CPG Brands Integrated, End-to End Customer Engagement Solutions at Convenience Stores Nationwide

Partnership will enable brand marketers to craft high-impact campaigns for C-store customers utilizing an intelligently integrated suite of coupons, retail display advertising, and transactional data

NEWARK, NJ, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Retail Solutions (NRS), a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) and operator of the leading nationwide point-of-sale (POS) network for independent convenience and liquor stores, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Koupon, a leading provider of shopper engagement services, to significantly extend the reach of consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands through independent C-stores.

NRS and Koupon previously partnered to enable the 2+ million members of IDT’s popular BR Club shopper loyalty program to receive and use digital coupons. Our expanded partnership integrates these promotions with NRS’ digital and in-store displays and provides CPG brands and their agencies with access to actionable data analytics.

“We are excited to offer Koupon’s CPG clients a robust, integrated suite of advertising and data offerings,” said Eli Korn, Chief Operating Officer of NRS. “In-store coupons and promotions are significantly more effective when complemented by ads displayed on NRS’ customer-facing digital screens that are viewed by over 60 million eyeballs every month. Moreover, our actionable analytics platform provides CPG brands with unprecedented visibility into the impact of their promotions.”

“The BR Club loyalty program has long allowed Koupon to deliver value to consumers at independent retailers across the US at scale,” said Brad Van Otterloo, CEO of Koupon. “Now, by adding NRS as an advertising and data partner, we can expand our media program to further increase awareness of our CPG offers while remaining highly targeted to C-store consumers.”

The fast-growing NRS network now comprises over 14,000 POS terminals operated by independent retailers nationwide. The network terminals integrate software and hardware to provide services that help independent retailers compete more effectively with large retail chains. The NRS platform also expands CPG brands’ visibility and reach into key consumer segments.

“Our expanded partnership with Koupon is a revolutionary way for CPG brands to appeal to urban shoppers,” said Jacob Jonas, VP, Innovation for NRS. “These consumers are traditionally difficult for CPGs to reach because the independent retailers who serve them lack the technology to offer the same integrated promotions that chain stores routinely provide. We make it possible for CPGs to operate more effectively in this formerly opaque retail segment.”

About NRS

National Retail Solutions (NRS) is the leading point of sale (POS) provider for independently owned retailers, including convenience and liquor stores. Over 14,000 stores nationwide actively use NRS terminals to process over 58 million transactions per month. NRS offers CPG clients the ability to reach shoppers in independently owned stores via promotional offers and digital out-of-home advertising on the POS’ high definition, customer-facing checkout screen. Through the POS hardware and software bundle and associated retail services including NRS Pay , NRS empowers independent retailers to modernize and compete more effectively. To learn more, please visit nrsplus.com . NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).

About BR Club

‘BR Club’ is the official loyalty program for customers of IDT Corporation’s (NYSE: IDT) Boss Revolution branded offerings and shoppers at stores that have NRS POS terminals. The program currently has over 2 Million members. BR Club members are offered monthly digital coupons at NRS retailers, discounts on Boss Revolution’s payments and international calling services, and discounts on travel, dining and more at BRClubsaves.com.

About Koupon

Koupon provides c-store retailers and brands with the easiest way to connect and engage with shoppers to grow sales. Koupon works with brands to easily deploy personalized, channel-wide promotions, and helps retailers to secure additional brand trade spending and grow shopper engagement. Members of the Koupon Network - the leading c-store collaborative with 30 of the top 50 C-store retailers and over 70 brands – realize the benefit from Koupon’s unmatched channel reach, proprietary technology and data, and campaign management services. Since its founding in 2011, Koupon has delivered over 4 billion offers. To learn more, please visit kouponmedia.com .

Contact:

Bill Ulrey

IDT Investor Relations

Phone: (973) 438-3838

E-mail: invest@idt.net