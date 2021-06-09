Results from Qu Biologics’ Crohn’s Disease RESTORE Trial Selected for Oral Presentation at ECCO 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qu Biologics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing Site Specific Immunomodulators (SSIs), a novel platform of immunotherapies designed to restore innate immune function, is pleased to announce that the data from QBECO-CD-02, Qu’s Phase 2 study of QBECO SSI treatment for Crohn’s disease, was selected for an oral presentation at the 16th Congress of European Crohn’s and Colitis Organization (ECCO), a leading GI conference. Study Principal Investigator Dr. Brian Bressler (Gastrointestinal Research Institute) will present the trial data (OP31) - RESTORE: Interim analysis of a Phase 2 study of QBECO SSI for the induction and maintenance of clinical and endoscopic remission in subjects with Moderate-to-Severe Crohn’s Disease – at 09:20-09:30 (CEST), Saturday, July 10. The conference schedule for Dr. Bressler’s presentation can be viewed on the ECCO Congress website, here.



Unlike current inflammatory bowel disease treatments, which are focused on symptom management through immune suppression, QBECO SSI is a first-in-class immunotherapy that is designed to restore innate immunity and barrier function in the gastrointestinal tract to clear the underlying microbial invasion and the resulting unproductive chronic inflammation that is characteristic of Crohn’s disease. Qu Biologics previously conducted a randomized placebo-controlled trial showing QBECO’s ability to improve Crohn’s disease clinical symptoms, as measured by the Crohn’s Disease Activity Index (CDAI) score. The purpose of the RESTORE trial was to investigate the effect of QBECO treatment on endoscopic and histologic healing in people living with moderate-to-severe Crohn’s disease.

Dr. Hal Gunn, Qu Biologics’ CEO, stated, “Given the novel nature of Qu’s approach to Crohn’s disease treatment and the acknowledgement of the importance of the data inherent in selection for an oral presentation, we are excited to have this important opportunity for Dr. Bressler to present this data at ECCO, and we welcome discussions with potential funders and licensing partners.” Dr. Bressler commented, "The RESTORE trial has clearly demonstrated QBECO's ability to treat the inflammatory burden related to Crohn’s disease. Further trials are now needed to understand the value this unique treatment option can improve our care of patients with Crohn’s disease."

Further information about ECCO 2021 can be found at https://www.ecco-ibd.eu/ecco21.html.

For more information about Qu Biologics and the science behind SSIs, please visit www.qubiologics.com .

About Qu Biologics

Qu Biologics is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing Site Specific Immunomodulators (SSI), a novel class of immunotherapies designed to stimulate an innate immune response in targeted organs to reverse the immune dysregulation underlying many important diseases including cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, infection, and inflammatory lung diseases. Qu has completed four Phase 2 studies in lung cancer, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis. Qu’s 5th Phase 2 study is underway in colon cancer, with three more Phase 2 randomized controlled oncology studies planned in pancreatic cancer, lung cancer and colon cancer.

Backed by a prestigious group of scientific advisors and board members, Qu Biologics is led by a management team that includes co-founder and CEO Dr. Hal Gunn, a physician and expert on the body’s immune response to chronic disease; and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simon Sutcliffe, former CEO of the BC Cancer Agency and a distinguished clinician, scientist and leader in cancer control in Canada and internationally. For more information, please visit qubiologics.com.

