Sumo Logic Hosts The Modern SOC Summit to Usher in New Era of Security

New Products and Enhancements Help SOC Teams Achieve Greater Cyber Resilience and Solidify Sumo Logic as a Leader in Rapidly-Evolving SIEM and SOAR Markets;



Company Launches Preview of New Global Intelligence Service for Security Insights Enabling SecOps Teams to Benchmark and Identify Threats to Optimize Security Posture;

Expands Partner Ecosystem with New Integrations with ServiceNow and Zscaler

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence , today ushered in a new era of modern security operations at The Modern SOC Summit , a free virtual event bringing security and IT professionals together to re-think strategies to modernize security operation center (SOC) and understand the latest in cloud-native security. The company unveiled its vision for the future of security with product innovations across SIEM, SOAR and security analytics, new partner integrations, and best practices to help SOC teams prioritize security insights, rapidly respond to threats in real time, and achieve greater cyber resilience.

During this week’s Modern SOC Summit, attendees receive hands-on training with cloud-native security, and learn best practices and forward-looking trends from cybersecurity experts including Byron Acohido, Executive Producer of The Last Watchdog on Privacy and Security; Pete Tseronis with Dots and Bridges; Adrienne Lotto of New York Power Authority, David Wells of the U.S. Department of Energy; and presentations from Sumo Logic customers on the leading-edge of security operations, including Accolade, Catena Media, Dolby Laboratories, as well as partners including AWS, Expel.io, Optiv, and VMware Carbon Black.

“Recent events illustrate the threats every organization faces from cybercriminals. As attacks become more sophisticated, it’s critical for organizations to keep ahead of the evolving state of security, and embrace solutions best positioned to address both current and future needs. The only way to effectively do this is through a cloud architected service that automates security workflows and has advanced threat detection to address modern security operation challenges,” said Greg Martin, Vice President and General Manager for Sumo Logic’s Security Business Unit. “We’re excited to bring together the Sumo Logic community this week at The Modern SOC Summit to share best practices and showcase new cloud security innovations. It’s going to take all of us leaning in, working together to tackle modern security threats.”

Sumo Logic Delivers New Security Innovations

Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR - Sumo Logic recently completed its acquisition of DFLabs, a provider of SOAR software solutions. The Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR with its open architecture makes it possible for security practitioners to: Improve productivity by automating common, repetitive tasks. Establish repeatable incident response workflows, orchestrating across the entire security and IT ecosystem. Measure and optimize the performance of your security operations and incident response program using one intuitive and collaborative platform.

Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM Powered by AWS - The company recently announced the availability of a new multi-cloud and hybrid threat protection offering powered by Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). The solution, Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM Powered by AWS, is built on the Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ and incorporates its security intelligence portfolio which includes compliance, security analytics, and Cloud SIEM technologies with out of the box integration with key AWS security services, and integrations with cloud-based SaaS and on-premises security services. The new solution is available in AWS Marketplace and provides deep insights to eliminate security blind spots across multi-cloud and hybrid environments to enhance security posture, and reduce an organization's risk profile.





Preview of Global Intelligence for Security Insights - Sumo Logic is expanding its Global Intelligence Service (GIS) with a preview of Global Intelligence for Security Insights. The new Insight confidence scores will give analysts more information to help prioritize investigations. This confidence score is generated by matching the pattern of signals seen in the Insight to similar patterns from previous insights from your company and anonymized data from across our global community.

New Cloud Security Monitoring and Analytics Apps - Sumo Logic unveiled five new apps to help customers with cloud security monitoring and analytics. These apps take advantage of new dashboards to provide a cohesive view into security posture and analytics for day-to-day operations empowering security and IT teams to quickly understand and respond to security issues. Initial apps use AWS Cloud Trail, AWS VPC Flows, Palo Alto Networks Firewall, Windows, and Linux as data sources.



Expansion of Partner Ecosystem with Zscaler and ServiceNow Integrations

Expansion of Sumo Logic's Modern Enterprise Security Architecture (MESA) framework - This continued expansion is to help address ever expanding attack surfaces, new threats to address modern SOC and DevSecOps requirements for cloud and on-premises deployments.





ServiceNow Security Incident Response Integration - Now in beta, the new ServiceNow Security Incidents Response integration combines real-time insights from Sumo Logic's Cloud SIEM Enterprise solution with ServiceNow's Incident reference, and closure of the associated Insight upon Incident completion. Additional features include integration of an Insight's MITRE ATT&CK tags, extracting IOCs from Insights as Observables associated with the Incident, and enriching ServiceNow Configuration Items using host and IP entity types.





- Now in beta, the new ServiceNow Security Incidents Response integration combines real-time insights from Sumo Logic’s Cloud SIEM Enterprise solution with ServiceNow’s Incident reference, and closure of the associated Insight upon Incident completion. Additional features include integration of an Insight’s MITRE ATT&CK tags, extracting IOCs from Insights as Observables associated with the Incident, and enriching ServiceNow Configuration Items using host and IP entity types. Zscaler Private Access and Zscaler Internet Access Integration - Sumo Logic integration with Zscaler Private Access (ZPA) is now available with dashboards that assist IT and security ops teams in keeping ZPA healthy and business-critical applications protected. Integration includes built-in mappers, enabling use of ZPA data in Signal creation.



Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM Now Part of Comprehensive Compliance Certifications

Cloud SIEM Enterprise is now included in Sumo Logic’s ISO 27001, CSA STAR, HIPAA, PCI, and SOC 2 Type 2 certifications. Unlike other fragmented approaches to compliance, Sumo Logic offers a single platform fabric for compliance with key certifications that provides organizations with the trust, assurance, best practices in Cloud Security and software supply chain leading to better ROI. These certifications apply to Cloud SIEM Enterprise customers in Sydney and U.S.-East, as well as all prospects in the U.S.-West. As Cloud SIEM Enterprise is available in additional Sumo Logic regions, customers in these regions will be available to leverage these certifications.

“There are a few essential skills the modern Chief Security Officer must have. The first is knowledge of the business to better align a security strategy to company objectives without being a blocker to innovation. The second is technical breadth, specifically around the modern technologies developed to counter new and advanced threats” says George Gerchow, Chief Security Officer at Sumo Logic. “As a CSO, I know first hand the challenges SOC teams are facing, particularly given the evolving threat landscape and legacy solutions that can’t keep up with the tsunami of data. The Modern SOC Summit will help modern enterprises go all-in on bringing together the technology and security innovations of today, and using those tools and techniques to redefine how we do security operations.”

Sumo Logic Solidifies Security Market Leadership with Industry Accolades

Sumo Logic continues to demonstrate its market leadership in cloud security through numerous recent industry recognitions that honor its commitment to delivering a comprehensive solution to secure the cloud journey, match the changing attack surface, and bring innovation back to the SOC including:

Best SIEM Solution for the 2021 SC Awards Europe - Cloud SIEM was named the Best SIEM Solution due to the strong alignment with customers' needs at the SC Awards in Europe.





Best SIEM Solution for the 2021 Global InfoSec Awards - Sumo Logic was named the Best SIEM Solution for its cloud SIEM that empowers users with enhanced security and visibility across different environments.





- Sumo Logic was for its cloud SIEM that empowers users with enhanced security and visibility across different environments. CRN Security 100 - Sumo Logic was recognized this year as one of the top 20 vendors in the SIEM, risk and threat intelligence space.



Additional Resources

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic Inc. (Nasdaq: SUMO) is the pioneer in continuous intelligence, a new category of software, which enables organizations of all sizes to address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ automates the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights within seconds. More than 2,100 customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to build, run, and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. Only Sumo Logic delivers its platform as a true, multi-tenant SaaS architecture, across multiple use-cases, enabling businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com .

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic, and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.