ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Tuesday 8 June 2021:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1048.1p

- including income, 1050.6p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1036.1p

- including income, 1038.6p

