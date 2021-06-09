Varonis Supports DoD Zero Trust Initiative at DreamPort Cyber Innovation Facility

NEW YORK, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announces it was selected for inclusion within the joint DoD Zero Trust Testbed located at DreamPort, a cyber innovation, collaboration, and prototyping facility in Columbia, Md., created via a public-private partnership between U.S. Cyber Command (USCC) and the Maryland Innovation and Security Institute (MISI). The Varonis Data Security Platform will be utilized to test new Zero Trust strategies and technologies inside a Zero Trust cybersecurity-hardened cloud environment, part of a joint effort between the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA), USCC, and Defense Information Security Agency (DISA).



"Cyberattacks are increasing in scope, sophistication and frequency – and the target in nearly every case is sensitive data," says Michael J. Wallace, President, U.S. Public Sector, Varonis. "We are proud to be selected to support DreamPort and the DoD mission to help validate and further the adoption of Zero Trust, data-centric cybersecurity approaches."

Varonis will be used to test and validate the DoD's Zero Trust efforts. The Varonis Data Security Platform was selected for its ability to boost visibility, enforce least privilege, and reduce risk with continuous monitoring and automation. Varonis aligns to NSA’s recent guidance on Zero Trust, "Embracing a Zero Trust Security Model" which describes how deploying Zero Trust security principles can better position cybersecurity professionals to secure enterprise networks and sensitive data against the latest tactics, techniques and procedures hackers and nation states are using to penetrate systems.

The NSA recently issued guidance “strongly recommending” a Zero Trust security model for all critical networks, including National Security Strategy (NSS), DoD, and Defense Industrial Base (DIB) systems: "Zero Trust embeds comprehensive security monitoring; granular risk-based access controls; and system security automation in a coordinated manner throughout all aspects of the infrastructure in order to focus on protecting critical assets (data) in real-time within a dynamic threat environment."

With a long and successful history of securing critical data for customers, Varonis provides world-class data protection for DoD agencies, civilian federal agencies, and federal contractors to automatically reduce data exposure, manage insider risk, and mitigate advanced cyberattacks.

In December 2020, the Varonis Data Security Platform achieved Common Criteria certification from the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP), a U.S. government initiative that oversees the evaluation of commercial cybersecurity and IT products for use in national security systems. Read more about Varonis' NIAP certification.

The Varonis Data Security Platform supports Microsoft's U.S. Government Community Cloud (GCC/Impact Level 2) and U.S. Government Community Cloud High (GCC-High/Impact Level 4) environments. Varonis also supports Microsoft Azure Government for DoD/Impact Level 5 (IL5) and Microsoft 365 Government.

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyberthreats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, zero trust, compliance, data privacy, classification and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, technology, consumer and retail, media and entertainment and education sectors.

