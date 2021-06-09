Allworth Financial Named “Best in Class” by National Business Research Institute

Sacramento, California, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on the results of an anonymous, third-party survey of clients, Allworth Financial, the 4th fastest growing RIA in America1, has once again been awarded the National Business Research Institute’s (NBRI) “Best in Class” designation.

The 19-question survey covered seven topics related to communication, service, ethics, financial planning, and overall client satisfaction. Allworth’s aggregate scores placed the firm in the 90th percentile, ranking it well above the financial industry average score of 50.

Allworth Financial’s “Best in Class” score qualifies the firm to join NBRI’s “Circle of Excellence” for 2021, the third straight such designation for the Sacramento-based RIA.

“What makes me the proudest, is that even in the midst of tremendous growth, our standard of care and our client-first approach to advising have remained uncompromised,” said Co-founder and Co-CEO Scott Hanson.

“We have a great deal of confidence in the associates who come to work each and every day at Allworth,” said Co-founder and Co-CEO Pat McClain. “This award is a testament to those associates who work so hard to fulfill our mission to always place the people we proudly serve, first.”

Founded in 1993, Allworth Financial manages over $11 billion in assets for 13,000 clients nationwide. In 2020, Allworth partnered with New York-based private equity firm, Lightyear Capital, and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan.

About Allworth Financial

With its direct and educational approach to advising, Allworth Financial is a full-service independent investment financial advisory firm that specializes in retirement planning, investment advising, tax planning & preparation, estate planning, and 401(k) management. With $11 billion in AUM, Allworth delivers long and short-term investment planning solutions and guidance to help clients achieve their goals and plan strategically for retirement.

About National Business Research Institute (NBRI)

Comprised of professional researchers, statisticians, business consultants, and Ph.D. organizational psychologists, the NBRI is a professional analysis company that conducts scientific and psychological research for thousands of organizations, including most of the Fortune 500 companies.2

2 https://www.nbrii.com/about/overview/





1 According to Financial Advisor Magazine (https://www.fa-mag.com/news/fa-s-top-10-fastest-growing-rias-57532.html?section=3&page=8)