Worldwide Express Delivery Industry to 2026 - Asia Pacific to Hold a Significant Share

Growth in the global express markets has been driven by strong domestic e-commerce sales. Domestic markets have been growing more quickly than international markets in most regions, but the gap is narrowing significantly in some regions. The gap in the domestic and international market is smaller in North America and Europe. In Europe, this is primarily due to the interconnectedness of the market and the lower barriers to international trade.



Domestic markets have proved capable of seizing on the opportunities that e-commerce brings. A number of issues remain for the international market: there are higher cost and delivery time associated with international parcels. Cross-border e-commerce is boosting the international express market, particularly prevalent in regions with high cross-border e-commerce volumes, such as the Asia Pacific and Europe.



Major players operating in the express delivery services have changed their business models with deeper engagement in customer relationship in order to provide a varied range of value-added services in domestic, cross border, and inter-regional trades. These include sorting and grading of products, packaging, picking, order processing through storage, management information systems (MIS), analytics services in mobile tracking applications, logistics supply chain, online tracking of parcels, e-mail alerts and SMS, and hub-to-spoke collection centers.



Key Market Trends



Growing E-commerce sector



Asia-Pacific and North America lead the regional totals for both retail and retail eCommerce sales. As reported in June 2020, Asia-Pacific accounts for 42.3%, North America 22.9%, and Western Europe makes up 16.2% of retail sales worldwide. For eCommerce, China's dominance means that 62.6% of all digital sales in Asia-Pacific.



E-commerce continues to radically reshape how both B2C (business-to-consumer) and B2B (business-to-business) companies serve their customers. UPS (an American multinational package delivery and supply chain management company) estimated that global e-commerce sales will hit more than USD 6.7 trillion in 2025.



FedEx (an American multinational delivery services company) constantly tests and develops solutions to meet shipper needs as online platforms mature and customer demands such as how and when they want their goods delivered change. For Example, FedEx Extra Hours program and the FedEx Sameday Bot, an autonomous urban delivery vehicle.



Asia Pacific to hold a significant share of the Global Express Delivery Market



The Asia Pacific continues to cement its position as one of the world's most important regions for express parcels. SingPost, Japan Post, and Australia Post are all investing heavily to expand their operations in the region. In addition, a raft of Chinese operators is seeking stock market listings in order to raise capital to grow.



The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be one of the largest express delivery markets due to the rise in e-commerce across China, India, etc. It is also expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

