EPSoft Technologies Announces Formation of Advisory Board to Support Growth

DALLAS, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPSoft Technologies, creator of EZFlow®, a comprehensive platform featuring everything needed for end-to-end business process management and intelligent automation, today announced the formal establishment of its advisory board. The board features a highly esteemed group of industry-renowned leaders whose collective experience was hand-selected to drive innovation and fuel growth.

On the heels of officially branding their flagship product EZFlow and adding new cloud capabilities this May, EPSoft Technologies founder and COO Paul Ondrej says the board’s interest in the company’s technology signals their position at the forefront of innovation. “Analysts recognize the direction the technology industry is headed with automation,” says Mr. Ondrej. “There is a clear emphasis on creating integrative tools that orchestrate workflow across the enterprise. With EZFlow, we are already there, solving these problems for our customers. Our board comprises a group of business leaders who are excited to join us as we lead this innovation.”

Designed to improve operational management and overhead, EZFlow helps today’s businesses better manage the hybrid workforce and incorporate existing systems using a single platform for all automation efforts. EPSoft CEO Gopal Parvathaneni says this focus on hyper orchestration has been a key driver in his conversations with board members. “EZFlow is truly a seamless, single-pane experience,” says Mr. Parvathaneni. “This approach to simplified management and sharp focus on orchestration affords us a frontline position to an emerging trend and need across the business community. Our advisory board members recognize the value of a product that delivers hyper orchestration so well.”

EPSoft’s current advisory board includes the following business leaders:

Andrea Siudara, Global CIO

Carla Wheeler, VP of IT and Engineering, Rally Health

Dr. Bill Conroy, Managing Director, Endurance Advisory Partners

John Janston, Founder and CEO, Enlighten

Mike Magnifico, Partner, Liberty Advisor Group

Mike Williams, Chief Revenue Officer, SecureAuth Naresh Ramamurti, Founder and CEO, KöRa

Raghu Kodali, Product Management Executive

Sekhar Makkapati, CTO, Product Startup

Steve Holmes, Attorney, SettlePou

Tom Garrett, CEO and Founder, TLGarrett Consulting and Coaching

For a complete listing of EPSoft Advisory Board members and their bios, please visit epsoft.com/advisory-board.

Mr. Ondrej went on to say that the company is very excited about the board’s breadth of perspectives. “The EZFlow intelligent automation platform provides unique opportunities for digital transformation,” says Mr. Ondrej. “To have a board with such extensive experience across such a multitude of disciplines and industries can only further bolster what we can offer today’s business leaders in search of tools to achieve their own digital transformations.”

About EPSoft Technologies

EPSoft Technologies (www.epsoftinc.com) is a global software company that creates end-to-end business process automation tools. Since 2015, EPSoft has helped organizations drive critical insights for better decision making and deliver optimal performance and productivity through its intelligent automation platform. EPSoft is based in Dallas, Texas, with additional locations in Canada and India.