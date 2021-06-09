Encompass to Manage Parts Supply for Element Appliances

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of replacement parts and supply chain services for a diverse range of product brands, today announced it has finalized an agreement to provide repair parts support for Element Electronics’ home refrigeration products.



Under the deal, Encompass will manage the parts supply chain for Element’s appliance line, which currently includes top mount refrigerators up to 18 cubic feet, as well as chest and upright freezers up to 14 cubic feet. Founded in 2007, Element Electronics is an established brand in the consumer electronics market.

Encompass services will include forecasting, procurement, warehousing and distribution of parts. The Element program will be managed primarily through Encompass’s Georgia distribution center, with inventory additionally available from its Florida, Nevada and New York facilities to expedite delivery throughout the U.S.

Encompass will supply repair parts primarily to Element’s authorized service network and self-maintaining retailers. Encompass has created a custom e-commerce portal Element.encompass.com to streamline access to pricing, availability and ordering of Element parts.

“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with Element as they continue gaining a foothold in the appliance market,” said Encompass Senior Vice President Joe Hurley. “By partnering with Encompass, Element can continue creating innovative products with the reassurance that their existing appliance lines will be well supported after the sale.”

Vlad Kazhdan, Element Electronics co-president, said that working with Encompass aligns well with Element’s core business objectives.

“Element Electronics is committed to providing consumers with top-quality electronics and appliances equipped with the latest technology, at the best possible prices,” said Kazhdan. “This commitment extends to standing behind our products once they’re in the home. We selected Encompass for their shared dedication to maintaining a strong, reliable parts supply chain and keeping our customers satisfied with the Element brand well beyond the initial sale.”

About Element Electronics

Founded in 2007, Element Electronics provides top-quality electronics and appliances to consumers with the latest technology at the most accessible prices. Consumers can purchase Element Electronics products across the United States through major retailers, including Target, Walmart, Costco, Meijer and more. Element is the only major TV brand assembling televisions in the United States in its Winnsboro, South Carolina factory. Learn more at ElementElectronics.com.

About Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.

Formed in 1953, Encompass is one of the country’s largest suppliers of repair parts and accessories for products throughout the home. Encompass also offers complete parts supply chain management, 3PL, depot repair and reverse logistics service. In addition to consumers, we support an array of B2B customers, including manufacturers, multi-family property management, warranty providers, service networks, independent dealers and retailers.

For more information, please visit solutions.encompass.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

