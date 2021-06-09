World Insurance Associates Acquires Family Tree Insurance Solutions, Inc.

Tinton Falls, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Family Tree Insurance Solutions, Inc. (“Family Tree”) of Topeka, KS on June 1, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Family Tree was founded in May 2016 by Anne Wardner, LUTCF and her sister, Alexis Ribordy. Both Anne and Alexis are experienced insurance professionals. Family Tree offers a wide range of products including life, home auto and commercial insurance. Anne and Alexis work with their clients to choose plans that meet all their needs.

“We understand what family means to our clients,” says Anne Wardner, President and Partner of Family Tree. “Our goal is to leave a legacy that our families can be proud of, and our passion is protecting yours.”

“We are pleased that Family Tree has joined the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “Family Tree is well respected in the industry, and we look forward to expanding our business in the Topeka area.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 102 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 132 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance’s Fastest Growing Brokers list, #62 on Business Insurance’s 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #41 on Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal’s Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.