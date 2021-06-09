Where to Experience Family-Friendly Fun in The Palm Beaches this Summer

Lake Worth Beach, Fla., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- School is out and it’s time for summer! After many months spent indoors and navigating the virtual learning world, many families are eager to get outside and find ways to continue education and enrichment throughout the summer months.
The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and its many arts and cultural organizations have an exciting lineup of experiences for both kids and adults to enjoy. From in-person to virtual summer camps, art classes, musical experiences and more, there is truly something for the entire family to enjoy all while taking in the area’s beautiful scenery, warm sunny weather, and sandy beaches.
Below is an overview of the programming available throughout the summer in The Palm Beaches and for more, please visit PalmBeachCulture.com. Additionally, the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County compiled its annual Cultural Camp Guide, which is available on palmbeachculture.com/camps.
- Armory Art Center (West Palm Beach): The Summer Art (camp) Experience from June 21 through August 6, 2021 offers painting, drawing, ceramics, jewelry, digital media, and more for kids ages 6-18. Registration is now open. For more details and pricing, please visit armoryart.org.
- Benzaiten Center for Creative Arts (Lake Worth): The Summer Programs for Kids includes Sandcasting (ages 5-18) and Glass Blowing or Fusing (ages 12-18). Each student works with a glass artist to make their own piece. Call the Benzaiten office to schedule classes at 561-508-7315.
- Boca Raton Museum of Art School (Boca Raton): The art school’s week-long classes will enlighten and motivate your child through a broad range of creative disciplines and fun yet challenging artistic projects. Choose between either morning or afternoon sessions, or sign up for both! Six weekly sessions available June 21 through July 30. $190 per week for ½ day, $380 per week to stay all day.
- Lighthouse ArtCenter (Tequesta): The ArtCenter is offering two-day workshops for teens including Needle Felting (June 24-25, 9 am-2:30 pm), Cosplay (July 15-16, 9 am-2:30 pm), Ceramics (July 29-30, 9 am-2:30 pm), Jewelry (August 5-6, 9 am-2:30 pm). For details and to register, visit lighthousearts.org or call (561) 746-3101.
- Loggerhead Marinelife Center (Juno Beach) and Manatee Lagoon (West Palm Beach): These organizations are working together with Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium to offer fun week-long virtual camp experiences filled with animal observations, experiments, games, crafts, and educational lessons focused on wildlife and the environment. Themes vary each week and camps will be a mix of live, prerecorded, and do-at-your-own pace content. Ages 6 to 9, however other ages are welcome to register and participate. More information found here.
- Mounts Botanical Garden (West Palm Beach): From Tuesday, June 22 through Friday June 25, L.I.T. Art & Science Mini-Camp (Light, Inspiration and Transformation), a 4-day mini-camp designed for middle and high school students, incorporates the concepts of Light, Inspiration and Transformation as they apply to art and science. A small sketchbook and a pencil are an invitation to discover the magic of the garden, inspiring an awareness of plant life and local ecology. Nature walks and sketching sessions will help students to develop personal stories while recording their experiences. ($220 for members; $240 for nonmembers. Register at L.I.T. Mini-Camp - Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County).
- Norton Museum of Art (West Palm Beach): On Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 - 11 am, free virtual camp tours will be live-streamed from the Museum straight to your classroom. These tours provide campers a fun interactive guided tour with activities and exciting discussions on one-of-a-kind art and objects, led by a Norton Teaching Artist. Visit norton.org to register.
- South Florida Science Center & Aquarium (West Palm Beach): STEM science and tech camps are in session this summer from June through August! For registration information, see here. Additionally, the center’s new exhibit Dinosaur Revolution allows kids to be junior paleontologists and explore reptilian role-play activities, undertake three Mesozoic Missions spanning 150 million years, and mimic dinosaur behavior in a Maze Adventure.
- The City of Palm Beach Gardens (Palm Beach Gardens): The city is offering art camps for kids ages 9 - 13 including the below:
- See It -N- Sketch It Art Camp (Lakeside Center, 10410 Military Trail): This unique traveling art camp offers the experience of sketching outdoors led by an experienced art educator.
- ArtESCAPE: Painting Workshops (Tennis & Pickleball Center, 5110 117th Ct. North): Escape the monochromatic tones of everyday life and fill your day with COLOR! Create unique pieces of art on canvas or wood with easy, step-by-step art lessons taught by KB Social Artworking.
