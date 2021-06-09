Where to Experience Family-Friendly Fun in The Palm Beaches this Summer

Lake Worth Beach, Fla., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- School is out and it’s time for summer! After many months spent indoors and navigating the virtual learning world, many families are eager to get outside and find ways to continue education and enrichment throughout the summer months.

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and its many arts and cultural organizations have an exciting lineup of experiences for both kids and adults to enjoy. From in-person to virtual summer camps, art classes, musical experiences and more, there is truly something for the entire family to enjoy all while taking in the area’s beautiful scenery, warm sunny weather, and sandy beaches.

Below is an overview of the programming available throughout the summer in The Palm Beaches and for more, please visit PalmBeachCulture.com. Additionally, the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County compiled its annual Cultural Camp Guide, which is available on palmbeachculture.com/camps.





