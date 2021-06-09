Sify Technologies recognized in 2020 Gartner Market Guide for Public Cloud Managed and Professional Services Providers, Asia/Pacific

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ' Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), headquartered in Chennai, India ', India’s most comprehensive ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities spanning Data Centers, Networks, Cloud, Infrastructure Managed services and Applications management, today announced that the company has been recognized in Gartner’s Market Guide for Public Cloud Managed and Professional Services (MSPs) Providers in Asia/Pacific.

“The markets across the Asia Pacific region differ significantly in their IT maturity and readiness for cloud adoption. With an increasing number of Enterprises adopting Public Cloud services for business agility, this recognition is a testimonial to our industry-leading cloud capabilities”, said Kamal Nath, CEO, Sify Technologies.

Delighted at the recognition, Ravi Maguluri, Chief Technology Officer, Cloud and Digital Services, said “Sify with its cloud@core philosophy and integrated data center, multi-cloud and network solutions is a first-choice partner for Enterprises looking to meet their cloud transformation goals. We are building competencies in automation, low-code frameworks and consumable AI/ML to help our customers realize their digital objectives. We are excited to be active contributors in APAC’s evolution into a strong digital hub”.

“A growing number of public cloud managed service providers are based or operating in the Asia/Pacific, differing significantly in competency, background and business focus. This research helps sourcing, procurement and vendor management leaders identify providers best suited to their needs.” (Gartner Research*)

Read the full report here

*Source : Gartner, Market Guide for Public Cloud Managed and Professional Services Providers, Asia/Pacific, DD Mishra et al., 19 October 2020

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner's research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Sify Technologies

A Fortune India 500 company, Sify Technologies is India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focused on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid, and small-sized businesses.

Sify’s infrastructure comprising state-of-the-art Data Centers, the largest MPLS network, partnership with global technology majors, and deep expertise in business transformation solutions modeled on the cloud, make it the first choice of start-ups, SMEs, and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp.

More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks, and Security services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1600 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has a presence across North America, the United Kingdom, and Singapore.

Sify, www.sify.com, Sify Technologies and www.sifytechnologies.com are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Sify undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of the risks associated with Sify’s business, please see the discussion under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2020, which has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is available by accessing the database maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov , and Sify’s other reports filed with the SEC.

For further information, please contact: