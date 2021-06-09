Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Lordstown Motors Corp. and CleanSpark on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) and CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.



Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Lordstown following a class action complaint that was filed against Lordstown on March 18, 2021.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company’s purported pre-orders were non-binding; (ii) many of the would-be customers who made these purported pre-orders lacked the means to make such purchases and/or would not have credible demand for Lordstown’s Endurance; (iii) Lordstown is not and has not been “on track” to commence production of the Endurance in September 2021; (iv) the first test run of the Endurance led to the vehicle bursting into flames within 10 minutes; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of CleanSpark following a class action complaint that was filed against CleanSpark on January 20, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had overstated its customer and contract figures; (2) that several of the Company’s recent acquisitions involved undisclosed related party transactions; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

