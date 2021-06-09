Technical briefing on the release of the Building Industry and Land Development Association’s latest industry report on Inclusionary Zoning (IZ)

Toronto, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technical briefing on the release of the Building Industry and Land Development Association’s latest industry report, Affordable Housing in the City of Toronto – A Responsibility We All Share, Summary of Study Findings of Inclusionary Zoning Reports and Studies (June 2021)

Media advisory

Toronto, Ontario – June 9, 2021 – Members of the media are invited to a technical briefing regarding the summary of study findings of Inclusionary Zoning Reports and Studies.

All times are local.

Technical Briefing:

Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021

Time: 2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (EDT)

Location: Zoom presentation

Panel:

Dave Wilkes, President & CEO, BILD

Peter Milczyn, Former Minister of Housing

Niall Finnegan, Finnegan Marshall

Daryl Keleher, Senior Director, Altus Group

Zoom presentation: Media wishing to participate via Zoom must contact BILD’s media relations team either by phone or email to obtain login information.

Contact:

For more information (media only), please contact:

John Provenzano

Media Relations Manager, BILD

Email: jprovenzano@bildgta.ca

Phone: 416-617-7994