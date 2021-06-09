Technical briefing on the release of the Building Industry and Land Development Association’s latest industry report on Inclusionary Zoning (IZ)

Report finds new City of Toronto proposal will cost new home owners $116,000 more per unit

Toronto,

Toronto, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technical briefing on the release of the Building Industry and Land Development Association’s latest industry report, Affordable Housing in the City of Toronto – A Responsibility We All Share, Summary of Study Findings of Inclusionary Zoning Reports and Studies (June 2021)

Media advisory

Toronto, Ontario – June 9, 2021 – Members of the media are invited to a technical briefing regarding the summary of study findings of Inclusionary Zoning Reports and Studies.

Technical Briefing:
Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021
Time: 2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (EDT)
Location: Zoom presentation

Panel:

Dave Wilkes, President & CEO, BILD

Peter Milczyn, Former Minister of Housing

Niall Finnegan, Finnegan Marshall

Daryl Keleher, Senior Director, Altus Group

 

Zoom presentation: Media wishing to participate via Zoom must contact BILD’s media relations team either by phone or email to obtain login information.

