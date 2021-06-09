Global Simulators Market to Reach $29 Billion by 2027

New York, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Simulators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032877/?utm_source=GNW

3% over the period 2020-2027. Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.1% CAGR and reach US$18.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR

- The Simulators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

Airbus S.A.S.

ARI Simulation

Avion Group

Boeing

CAE Inc.

Collins Aerospace

ECA Group

Elite Simulation Solutions

Flight Safety International

Frasca International, Inc.

Indra

Kongsberg Maritime

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Precision Flight Controls, Inc.

Raytheon Company

Saab AB

Simcom Aviation Training

Thales Group

Tru Simulaion + Training Inc.

VSTEP Simulation BV







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032877/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Simulators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Simulators by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Products by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Products by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Maritime by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Maritime by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Maritime by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Airborne by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Airborne by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Airborne by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Land by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Land by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Land by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Military Training

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Military Training by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Military Training by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial

Training by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Commercial Training by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Training by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Simulators by

Component - Products and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Simulators by Component -

Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products and Services

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Simulators by

Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Simulators by Platform -

Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Platform -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime, Airborne and

Land for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Simulators by

Application - Military Training and Commercial Training -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Simulators by Application -

Military Training and Commercial Training Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military Training and

Commercial Training for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Simulators by

Component - Products and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Simulators by Component -

Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products

and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Simulators by

Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Simulators by Platform -

Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Platform -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime, Airborne

and Land for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Simulators by

Application - Military Training and Commercial Training -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Simulators by Application -

Military Training and Commercial Training Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military

Training and Commercial Training for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Simulators by

Component - Products and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Simulators by Component -

Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products and Services

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Simulators by

Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Simulators by Platform -

Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Platform -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime, Airborne

and Land for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Simulators by

Application - Military Training and Commercial Training -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Simulators by Application -

Military Training and Commercial Training Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military

Training and Commercial Training for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Simulators by

Component - Products and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Simulators by Component -

Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products and Services

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Simulators by

Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Simulators by Platform -

Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Platform -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime, Airborne

and Land for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Simulators by

Application - Military Training and Commercial Training -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Simulators by Application -

Military Training and Commercial Training Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military

Training and Commercial Training for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Simulators by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Simulators by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Simulators by

Component - Products and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Simulators by Component -

Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products

and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Simulators by

Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Simulators by Platform -

Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Platform -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime, Airborne

and Land for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Simulators by

Application - Military Training and Commercial Training -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Simulators by Application -

Military Training and Commercial Training Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military

Training and Commercial Training for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Simulators by

Component - Products and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Simulators by Component -

Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products

and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Simulators by

Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Simulators by Platform -

Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Platform -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime, Airborne

and Land for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Simulators by

Application - Military Training and Commercial Training -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Simulators by Application -

Military Training and Commercial Training Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military

Training and Commercial Training for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Simulators by

Component - Products and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Simulators by Component -

Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products

and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Simulators by

Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Simulators by Platform -

Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime,

Airborne and Land for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Simulators by

Application - Military Training and Commercial Training -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Simulators by Application -

Military Training and Commercial Training Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military

Training and Commercial Training for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Simulators by

Component - Products and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Simulators by Component -

Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products and Services

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Simulators by

Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Simulators by Platform -

Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Platform -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime, Airborne

and Land for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Simulators by

Application - Military Training and Commercial Training -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Simulators by Application -

Military Training and Commercial Training Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military

Training and Commercial Training for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Simulators by

Component - Products and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 101: UK Historic Review for Simulators by Component -

Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products and Services

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Simulators by

Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 104: UK Historic Review for Simulators by Platform -

Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Platform -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime, Airborne and

Land for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Simulators by

Application - Military Training and Commercial Training -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Simulators by Application -

Military Training and Commercial Training Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military Training and

Commercial Training for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 109: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Simulators by

Component - Products and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 110: Spain Historic Review for Simulators by Component -

Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products

and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Simulators by

Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Simulators by Platform -

Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by Platform -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime, Airborne

and Land for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Simulators by

Application - Military Training and Commercial Training -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Simulators by Application -

Military Training and Commercial Training Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military

Training and Commercial Training for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 118: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Simulators by

Component - Products and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 119: Russia Historic Review for Simulators by Component -

Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products

and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Simulators by

Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 122: Russia Historic Review for Simulators by Platform -

Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 123: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime,

Airborne and Land for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Simulators by

Application - Military Training and Commercial Training -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Simulators by Application -

Military Training and Commercial Training Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military

Training and Commercial Training for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 127: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Component - Products and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Simulators by

Component - Products and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products

and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 130: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Simulators by

Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 132: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime,

Airborne and Land for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 133: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Application - Military Training and Commercial

Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 134: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Simulators by

Application - Military Training and Commercial Training Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 135: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military

Training and Commercial Training for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 137: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Simulators by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 138: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 139: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Component - Products and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 140: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Simulators by

Component - Products and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 141: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products

and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 142: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 143: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Simulators by

Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 144: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime,

Airborne and Land for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 145: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Simulators by Application - Military Training and Commercial

Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 146: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Simulators by

Application - Military Training and Commercial Training Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 147: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military

Training and Commercial Training for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 148: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Simulators

by Component - Products and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 149: Australia Historic Review for Simulators by

Component - Products and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 150: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products

and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 151: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Simulators

by Platform - Maritime, Airborne and Land - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 152: Australia Historic Review for Simulators by Platform -

Maritime, Airborne and Land Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 153: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Simulators by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Maritime,

Airborne and Land for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 154: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Simulators

by Application - Military Training and Commercial Training -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 155: Australia Historic Review for Simulators by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032877/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________