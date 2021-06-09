Global Bio-Pharma Logistics Market (2021 to 2026) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Forecasts

Dublin, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio-Pharma Logistics Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growing demand for biopharmaceuticals has resulted in the need for temperature-regulated transportation. As a result, logistics providers have introduced special temperature-controlled containers and monitoring systems to aid such transportation requirements.



With the COVID-19 pandemic, the trade of conventional and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs has increased, globally. Expansion in demand for cellular therapies, vaccines, and blood products in the biopharmaceutical industry is driving the growth of the biopharmaceutical logistics market across the world. The extension of the cold chain logistics via air transportation is the fastest way of shipping pharmaceutical products with negligible product damage, which is highly desired for transporting temperature-sensitive biologic drugs and vaccines.



Enhancement in the production rate of biologics, hormone medications, vaccines, complex proteins, and temperature-specific byproducts requiring cold chain shipment has also witnessed significant growth in the bio-pharmaceutical logistics market.



The market is dominated by North America and Europe. This is because these nations have a high number of exports and imports for biopharmaceuticals and are the first to introduce advanced technologies to better transportation and warehousing in the supply chain.



Key Market Trends



Increased Demand for Temperature-sensitive Pharmaceutical Drugs



As the pharmaceutical industry shifts its attention to biologics and cell and gene therapies, the need for more advanced storage solutions has heightened. The need for temperature monitoring in the pharmaceuticals and healthcare cold chain segment is significantly growing with temperature-sensitive products in the sector. The temperature requirement varies according to the specific pharmaceutical product. The potency of drugs or vaccines to degrade in the case of temperature variations encountered in the supply chain is the key factor, fueling the need for cold chain monitoring solutions.



Moreover, the pharmaceuticals and healthcare industry is significantly impacted by government regulations, facilitating the adoption of cold chain monitoring solutions across the value chain. As a result, biopharmaceutical third-party logistics (3PL) players help minimize supply disruptions during the pandemic being categorized into essential services globally, allowing them to operate and maintain revenue growth. Such favorable government initiatives and growing demand for domestic logistics may augment the market growth for biopharma logistics over the forecast period.



Growing Biopharma in Asia Pacific



As Asia's healthcare systems mature, the demand for the latest biopharmaceutical medicines is soaring. However, most of these medicines are highly sensitive to temperature, as reliable cold chain services are crucial for effectively deploying biopharma across the region.



With rising incomes and an improving reimbursement landscape, patients increasingly have the means to afford the newest and most effective biopharmaceuticals. Meanwhile, regulators are streamlining their approval processes to ensure that novel biopharmaceuticals and biosimilars are brought to market more quickly than before.



While biopharmaceutical treatment rates in Asia are still relatively low compared to the United States and Europe, the gap may undoubtedly narrow over time. The increased demand for medicines and PPE due to COVID-19 is a key factor of growth in the region, but it is not just the current crisis that is driving growth. There is a rising demand for all kinds of drugs that help combat an increasing number of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases. Then there is the mounting pressure for over-the-counter medicines, such as vitamins, minerals, cough and cold drugs, and gastrointestinal and dermatology products.



Competitive Landscape



The market is highly competitive, with many companies striving to offer services, like cloud-based supply chain solutions and a secured supply chain function, in the sector. The market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to an increase in demand for temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical drugs, growing bio-pharma in the Asia Pacific, and many other factors driving the market. In addition, the big players are undergoing consolidation that may help them accept modern technologies from small or regional players and expand their global presence. Some of the major industry players are Deutsche Post DHL, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker FedEx, UPS (Marken), Agility, DSV, and other prominent players.



