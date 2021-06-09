Expecting 10.7% CAGR for Global In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share to be Worth USD 16.1 Billion By 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market By Product (Consumables, Assays, Equipment, Software, & Services), By Technology (Cell Culture Technology, High Throughput Technology, Molecular Imaging, & OMICS Technology), By Method (Cellular Assay, Biochemical Assay, In silico, & Ex-vivo), By Application (Systemic Toxicology, Dermal Toxicology, Endocrine Disruption, Ocular Toxicity, & Others), By End-User (Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, and Household Products, Diagnostics, Chemicals Industry, & Food industry), And By Regions – Global And Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market size & share expected to reach to USD 16.1 Billion by 2026 from USD 9.7 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market: Overview

In-vitro toxicology is the process of regulating the effects that toxic chemicals and substances can have on a batch of lab-grown bacteria or any set of mammalian cells. These methods usually refer to the identification of harmful compounds in order to confirm the absence of a trait in the initial stages of a drug developmental process. The driving forces for the in-vitro toxicology testing market can be attributed to the advancements of 3D cell culture systems that are derived from the host physiology that limits animal testing.

Moreover, ongoing trends of a rise of in-vitro toxicology testing and high throughput testing produced at a cheaper and cost-effective method will boost the sales of the in-vitro toxicology testing market to a larger footprint. Additional factors such as early detection of hazardous substances in the initial trials have further integrated in-vitro toxicology devices to a higher volume of sales.

Industry Major Market Players

Merck KGaA.

Charles River

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Abbott.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GE Healthcare

Quest Diagnostic Incorporated

Eurofins Scientific

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Evotec

Creative Bioarray

Gentonix

Agilent Technologies

Market Dynamics

Here are some noteworthy developments in the in-vitro toxicology technology market during the forecast period –

Abbott signed an exclusivity agreement with Intoximeters which would give the firm exclusive distribution rights for Abbott’s SoToxa Mobile Testing System – A handheld device that provides drug and alcohol testing means.

SGS SA recently launched the new in-vitro testing which possesses developmental cell/tissue culture capabilities along with flow cytometry and mass spectrometry abilities. The device further boasts of high throughput screening, automation, and multiplexing technologies.

The global in-vitro toxicology testing market can be divided into systemic toxicology, dermal toxicology, endocrine disruption, ocular toxicity, and others on the basis of application. The segment headed by systemic toxicology will witness the highest market share during the forecast owing to contributing factors ranging from the development of multiple organ plate assessment for systemic drives coupled with rising adoption of awareness of animal testing measures.

The global in-vitro toxicology testing market can be fragmented into pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and household products, diagnostics, chemicals industry & food industry on the basis of end-users. The pharmaceutical segment will account for the largest market share during the forecast owing to a rise of toxicology tests in pharmacokinetic analysis of novel and generic modified pharmaceutical testing.

Global In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market: Segmentation

The global in-vitro toxicology testing market can be segmented on the basis of product, technology, method, application, end-users, and regions.

On the basis of the product, the global in-vitro toxicology testing market can be divided into consumables, assays, equipment, software, and services. The assays can be further broken down into bacterial toxicity assay, enzyme toxicity assay, cell-based elisa & western blots, receptor-binding assays, and other assays. Consumables will account for the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to increasing demand for a higher quality of reagents and repeated usability. On the basis of technology, the global in-vitro toxicology testing market can be bifurcated into cell culture technology, high throughput technology, molecular imaging & OMICS technology. Cell culture technology is expected to dominate the market during the segment owing to consistency and reproducibility coupled with early detection of toxicity in any drug-based trial. On the basis of method, the global in-vitro toxicology testing market can be broken down into cellular assay, biochemical assay, in silico, and ex-vivo. Cellular assays are expected to dominate the market during the forecast due to contributing factors ranging from easy availability and dependability of these kits.

Asia-Pacific Will Lead The Global In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market During the Forecast Timeframe

Asia-Pacific is expected to recoup the largest market share during the forecast in terms of global revenue collection. Factors pertaining to increase of government spending in terms of research and developmental measures coupled with ongoing pressure to decrease animal testing in in-vitro testing. Factors such as low testing and cost-effectiveness mean in the region coupled with the presence of key players in the region will boost the sales of in-vitro toxicology testing.

The global in-vitro toxicology testing market can be segmented into:

The global in-vitro toxicology testing market can be segmented into:

Global In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market: By Product Segment Analysis

Consumables

Assays Bacterial Toxicity Assay Enzyme Toxicity Assay Cell-Based Elisa & Western Blots Receptor-Binding Assays Other Assays

Equipment

Software

Services

Global In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market: By Technology Segment Analysis

Cell Culture Technology

High Throughput Technology

Molecular Imaging

OMICS Technology

Global In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market: By Method Segment Analysis

Cellular Assay

Biochemical Assay

In silico

Ex-vivo

Global In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Systemic Toxicology

Dermal Toxicology

Endocrine Disruption

Ocular Toxicity

Others

Global In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market: By End-Users Segment Analysis

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics and Household Products

Diagnostics,

Chemicals Industry

Food industry

