Price Digests Announces 2021 Highest Retained Value Awards Winners for Commercial Trucks

ATLANTA and LAS VEGAS, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Price Digests , the leading vehicle values and specs data provider for more than 100 years, today announces the winners of the 3rd annual Price Digests Highest Retained Value Awards (HRVA). This is the only industry awards program that leverages third-party, unbiased, data-driven residual values of commercial trucks to recognize those that best hold their value. Price Digests is powered by The Truck Blue Book.



The prestigious Price Digests HRVA awards were presented in nine categories honoring Class 3-8 commercial trucks, ranging from light to heavy-duty models. The winners represent the model series in each truck category projected to retain the highest percentage of their original value during a five-year period.

Kurt Wilson, Price Digests Manager of Data Analytics, who leads the analytics team said, “We took a look at the most popular commercial trucks on the road and used proprietary algorithms to identify trucks that are expected to retain the most value during the next five years. Our analyst team is excited to share this information through the Price Digests Highest Retained Value Awards.”

Winners were announced at a press conference during the World of Concrete 2021 trade show in Las Vegas, NV. Simon Ferguson, President of Price Digests, says the number of new winners in 2021 reflects changes that truck fleet owners and those who finance and insure fleets need to analyze for their own business investments. “Our analyst team has expanded our data collection and market observations, and is equipped with information to help trucking industry leaders build smarter businesses,” he says. “We believe that knowing and sharing this information can help those leaders.”

This is the third year Price Digests has presented the prestigious Highest Retained Value Awards to truck manufacturers. Only two companies have captured top awards all three years: Hino for Medium Duty Trucks with Conventional Cab & Chassis this year after winning Cabover Cab and Chassis in 2019 and 2020, and Ford Motor Company for Medium Duty Truck with Crew Cab & Chassis three years in a row. Ferguson says these wins are impressive in their respective highly-competitive categories.

The 2021 Price Digests Highest Retained Value Award Winners

Category Manufacturer Model Average MSRP ($) Retained Value (%) Heavy Duty Trucks Conventional Sleeper Tractor KENWORTH W900L $186,777 41.56% Heavy Duty Trucks Conventional Day Cab Tractor FREIGHTLINER CASCADIA $159,515 35.86% Heavy Duty Trucks Conventional Cab and Chassis FREIGHTLINER M2 106 $95,759 35.73% Medium Duty Trucks Conventional Cab and Chassis HINO* 268A $83,300 46.75% Medium Duty Trucks Cabover Cab and Chassis ISUZU NPR-HD $51,010 52.17% Medium Duty Trucks Crew Cab and Chassis FORD* F550 $55,949 58.25% Light Duty Trucks Crew Cab and Chassis FORD F350 $48,585 50.09% Light Duty Trucks Cargo Vans Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 $35,494 51.15% Light Duty Trucks Cab and Chassis FORD F250 $33,329 59.28%

*Manufacturer also won in 2019 and 2020

Visit pricedigests.com for more details.

Media packet and photos available for download: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/6iuc6xu7piurnza/AABB63KHB0je1Wg82sYmg8usa?dl=0

About Price Digests

Since 1911 Price Digests, a division of Informa, has served the vehicle data needs of the insurance, finance, government, and dealer markets through its portfolio of VIN decoding, specifications, and market value data solutions for the commercial truck, passenger vehicle, marine, powersport, and recreational vehicle asset classes. Our data insights help enterprises drive competitive advantage through asset data workflow efficiencies while also playing a pivotal role in decisions surrounding the purchase, valuation, operation, and risk mitigation of assets. Price Digests data is powered by The Truck Blue Book.

About Informa

Informa PLC is a leading international business to business information services group, operating in more than 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

