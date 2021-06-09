EquipmentWatch Announces 2021 Highest Retained Value & Lowest Cost of Ownership Award Winners 

ATLANTA and LAS VEGAS, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquipmentWatch, the world leader in data, software and insight for the heavy equipment industry, today announced the winners of the 2021 Highest Retained Value (HRVA) and Lowest Cost of Ownership (LCO) award programs. These are the only industry awards that leverage third-party, unbiased, data to identify equipment that is projected to best hold its value or offer the lowest cost of ownership in the next five years.



Winners were announced at a press conference during the World of Concrete 2021 trade show in Las Vegas, NV.

“The EquipmentWatch analysts are excited to mark the 6th year of the Highest Retained Value and 4th year of Lowest Cost of Ownership awards,” said Jessica Carr, Director of Data and Analytics, EquipmentWatch. “The team continues to react to market dynamics, fine-tune the analysis and expand our database. To see so many repeat winning manufacturers - in light of our deepened insight - is a testament to how well their equipment holds its value.”

Find out more about how the HRVA or LCO winners were selected. See all the winners .

Highest Retained Value Award Winners

Category OEM Five-Year Residual Value Balers New Holland 85.0 % Combines John Deere 64.3 % Corn Headers Case IH 80.6 % Self-Propelled Sprayers Hagie 35.6 % Track Tractors Case IH 54.6 % Large Wheel Tractors Case IH 36.6 % Small Wheel Tractors John Deere 66.9 % Backhoes Caterpillar 56.0 % Large Track Dozers Caterpillar 74.8 % Small Track Dozers Komatsu 54.2 % Drum Compactors Caterpillar 54.4 % Compact Excavators Caterpillar 60.7 % Large Crawler Excavators Komatsu 46.3 % Medium Crawler Excavators John Deere 50.8 % Small Crawler Excavators John Deere 61.5 % Compact Track Loaders Bobcat 52.9 % Large Skid Steer Loaders Kubota 76.3 % Small Skid Steer Loaders Bobcat 43.5 % Large Wheel Loaders Volvo 33.2 % Medium Wheel Loaders Volvo 53.7 % Small Wheel Loaders Caterpillar 84.3 % Motor Graders John Deere 34.9 % Rear Dumps Volvo 69.8 % Tandem Drum Compactors Caterpillar 57.0 % Articulating Boom Lift Genie 57.0 % Telescopic Boom Lift Genie 79.4 % Electric Scissor Lifts MEC Aerial Work Platforms 73.9 % I.C. Scissor Lifts Genie 50.0 % Telehandler Lift Trucks JCB 85.9 % Warehouse Narrow Aisle Lift Trucks Toyota 57.4 %

Lowest Cost of Ownership Award Winners

Category OEM Avg. Annual Use Hours Average MSRP Backhoes Kubota 162 $36,373 Articulating Boom Lifts Genie 49 $91,371 Telescopic Boom Lifts Skyjack 378 $89,963 Large Track Dozers John Deere 719 $355,658 Small Track Dozers Komatsu 613 $218,853 Drum Compactors Hamm 163 $95,474 Electric Scissor Lifts JLG 38 $41,843 Compact Excavators Takeuchi 143 $48,359 Large Crawler Excavators Link-Belt Excavators 1120 $534,345 Medium Crawler Excavators Kobelco 698 $277,369 Small Crawler Excavators Caterpillar 225 $202,543 Telehandler Lift Trucks Sky Trak 290 $82,248 Compact Track Loaders Takeuchi 306 $84,545 Large Skid Steer Loaders John Deere 431 $49,636 Small Skid Steer Loaders New Holland 424 $34,165 Large Wheel Loaders Case CE 633 $339,572 Medium Wheel Loaders Komatsu 890 $181,668 Small Wheel Loaders Volvo 476 $132,881 Motor Graders Caterpillar 620 $340,301 Rear Dumps John Deere 1314 $662,995

About EquipmentWatch

EquipmentWatch is the trusted source for heavy equipment data and intelligence. EquipmentWatch produces the leading database information products for the construction equipment industry and is the world leader in independent, third-party heavy equipment research serving more than 15,000 professional, high-volume users of construction, ag, and lift/access data. The EquipmentWatch products are valuable tools in decisions surrounding the purchase, valuation, operation, and equipment disposal.



For more than 60 years, EquipmentWatch has served contractors, equipment manufacturers, dealers, rental companies, lenders, insurers, and government agencies involved in heavy civil construction. EquipmentWatch owns The Rental Rate Blue Book. For more information, visit www.equipmentwatch.com.

About Informa

Informa PLC is a leading international business to business information services group, operating in more than 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

