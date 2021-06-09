EquipmentWatch Announces 2021 Highest Retained Value & Lowest Cost of Ownership Award Winners 

ATLANTA and LAS VEGAS, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquipmentWatch, the world leader in data, software and insight for the heavy equipment industry, today announced the winners of the 2021 Highest Retained Value (HRVA) and Lowest Cost of Ownership (LCO) award programs. These are the only industry awards that leverage third-party, unbiased, data to identify equipment that is projected to best hold its value or offer the lowest cost of ownership in the next five years.
Winners were announced at a press conference during the World of Concrete 2021 trade show in Las Vegas, NV.
“The EquipmentWatch analysts are excited to mark the 6th year of the Highest Retained Value and 4th year of Lowest Cost of Ownership awards,” said Jessica Carr, Director of Data and Analytics, EquipmentWatch. “The team continues to react to market dynamics, fine-tune the analysis and expand our database. To see so many repeat winning manufacturers - in light of our deepened insight - is a testament to how well their equipment holds its value.”
Find out more about how the HRVA or LCO winners were selected. See all the winners.
Highest Retained Value Award Winners
|Category
|OEM
|Five-Year Residual Value
|Balers
|New Holland
|85.0
|%
|Combines
|John Deere
|64.3
|%
|Corn Headers
|Case IH
|80.6
|%
|Self-Propelled Sprayers
|Hagie
|35.6
|%
|Track Tractors
|Case IH
|54.6
|%
|Large Wheel Tractors
|Case IH
|36.6
|%
|Small Wheel Tractors
|John Deere
|66.9
|%
|Backhoes
|Caterpillar
|56.0
|%
|Large Track Dozers
|Caterpillar
|74.8
|%
|Small Track Dozers
|Komatsu
|54.2
|%
|Drum Compactors
|Caterpillar
|54.4
|%
|Compact Excavators
|Caterpillar
|60.7
|%
|Large Crawler Excavators
|Komatsu
|46.3
|%
|Medium Crawler Excavators
|John Deere
|50.8
|%
|Small Crawler Excavators
|John Deere
|61.5
|%
|Compact Track Loaders
|Bobcat
|52.9
|%
|Large Skid Steer Loaders
|Kubota
|76.3
|%
|Small Skid Steer Loaders
|Bobcat
|43.5
|%
|Large Wheel Loaders
|Volvo
|33.2
|%
|Medium Wheel Loaders
|Volvo
|53.7
|%
|Small Wheel Loaders
|Caterpillar
|84.3
|%
|Motor Graders
|John Deere
|34.9
|%
|Rear Dumps
|Volvo
|69.8
|%
|Tandem Drum Compactors
|Caterpillar
|57.0
|%
|Articulating Boom Lift
|Genie
|57.0
|%
|Telescopic Boom Lift
|Genie
|79.4
|%
|Electric Scissor Lifts
|MEC Aerial Work Platforms
|73.9
|%
|I.C. Scissor Lifts
|Genie
|50.0
|%
|Telehandler Lift Trucks
|JCB
|85.9
|%
|Warehouse Narrow Aisle Lift Trucks
|Toyota
|57.4
|%
Lowest Cost of Ownership Award Winners
|Category
|OEM
|Avg. Annual Use Hours
|Average MSRP
|Backhoes
|Kubota
|162
|$36,373
|Articulating Boom Lifts
|Genie
|49
|$91,371
|Telescopic Boom Lifts
|Skyjack
|378
|$89,963
|Large Track Dozers
|John Deere
|719
|$355,658
|Small Track Dozers
|Komatsu
|613
|$218,853
|Drum Compactors
|Hamm
|163
|$95,474
|Electric Scissor Lifts
|JLG
|38
|$41,843
|Compact Excavators
|Takeuchi
|143
|$48,359
|Large Crawler Excavators
|Link-Belt Excavators
|1120
|$534,345
|Medium Crawler Excavators
|Kobelco
|698
|$277,369
|Small Crawler Excavators
|Caterpillar
|225
|$202,543
|Telehandler Lift Trucks
|Sky Trak
|290
|$82,248
|Compact Track Loaders
|Takeuchi
|306
|$84,545
|Large Skid Steer Loaders
|John Deere
|431
|$49,636
|Small Skid Steer Loaders
|New Holland
|424
|$34,165
|Large Wheel Loaders
|Case CE
|633
|$339,572
|Medium Wheel Loaders
|Komatsu
|890
|$181,668
|Small Wheel Loaders
|Volvo
|476
|$132,881
|Motor Graders
|Caterpillar
|620
|$340,301
|Rear Dumps
|John Deere
|1314
|$662,995
