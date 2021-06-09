EquipmentWatch Announces 2021 Highest Retained Value & Lowest Cost of Ownership Award Winners 

Deere and Caterpillar Win Multiple Awards in Each Program 

ATLANTA and LAS VEGAS, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquipmentWatch, the world leader in data, software and insight for the heavy equipment industry, today announced the winners of the 2021 Highest Retained Value (HRVA) and Lowest Cost of Ownership (LCO) award programs. These are the only industry awards that leverage third-party, unbiased, data to identify equipment that is projected to best hold its value or offer the lowest cost of ownership in the next five years. 

Winners were announced at a press conference during the World of Concrete 2021 trade show in Las Vegas, NV.  

“The EquipmentWatch analysts are excited to mark the 6th year of the Highest Retained Value and 4th year of Lowest Cost of Ownership awards,” said Jessica Carr, Director of Data and Analytics, EquipmentWatch. “The team continues to react to market dynamics, fine-tune the analysis and expand our database. To see so many repeat winning manufacturers - in light of our deepened insight - is a testament to how well their equipment holds its value.” 

Find out more about how the HRVA  or LCO winners were selected. See all the winners

Highest Retained Value Award Winners 

Category OEM Five-Year Residual Value 
Balers New Holland 85.0 %
Combines John Deere 64.3 %
Corn Headers Case IH 80.6 %
Self-Propelled SprayersHagie 35.6 %
Track Tractors Case IH 54.6 %
Large Wheel Tractors Case IH 36.6 %
Small Wheel TractorsJohn Deere 66.9 %
Backhoes Caterpillar 56.0 %
Large Track Dozers Caterpillar 74.8 %
Small Track DozersKomatsu 54.2 %
Drum Compactors Caterpillar 54.4 %
Compact Excavators Caterpillar 60.7 %
Large Crawler Excavators Komatsu 46.3 %
Medium Crawler Excavators John Deere 50.8 %
Small Crawler ExcavatorsJohn Deere 61.5 %
Compact Track LoadersBobcat 52.9 %
Large Skid Steer Loaders Kubota 76.3 %
Small Skid Steer LoadersBobcat 43.5 %
Large Wheel LoadersVolvo 33.2 %
Medium Wheel LoadersVolvo 53.7 %
Small Wheel LoadersCaterpillar 84.3 %
Motor Graders John Deere 34.9 %
Rear Dumps Volvo 69.8 %
Tandem Drum Compactors Caterpillar 57.0 %
Articulating Boom LiftGenie 57.0 %
Telescopic Boom LiftGenie 79.4 %
Electric Scissor Lifts MEC Aerial Work Platforms73.9 %
I.C. Scissor Lifts Genie 50.0 %
Telehandler Lift TrucksJCB 85.9 %
Warehouse Narrow Aisle Lift TrucksToyota 57.4 %

Lowest Cost of Ownership Award Winners 

Category OEM Avg. Annual Use Hours Average MSRP 
Backhoes Kubota 162  $36,373  
Articulating Boom LiftsGenie 49  $91,371  
Telescopic Boom LiftsSkyjack 378  $89,963 
Large Track Dozers John Deere 719  $355,658  
Small Track DozersKomatsu 613  $218,853 
Drum Compactors Hamm 163  $95,474
Electric Scissor Lifts JLG 38  $41,843 
Compact Excavators Takeuchi 143  $48,359
Large Crawler Excavators Link-Belt Excavators1120  $534,345  
Medium Crawler Excavators Kobelco 698  $277,369  
Small Crawler Excavators Caterpillar 225  $202,543 
Telehandler Lift Trucks Sky Trak 290  $82,248  
Compact Track LoadersTakeuchi 306  $84,545  
Large Skid Steer Loaders John Deere 431  $49,636  
Small Skid Steer LoadersNew Holland 424  $34,165  
Large Wheel LoadersCase CE633  $339,572  
Medium Wheel LoadersKomatsu 890  $181,668 
Small Wheel LoadersVolvo 476  $132,881  
Motor Graders Caterpillar 620  $340,301  
Rear Dumps John Deere 1314  $662,995 

About EquipmentWatch 
EquipmentWatch is the trusted source for heavy equipment data and intelligence. EquipmentWatch produces the leading database information products for the construction equipment industry and is the world leader in independent, third-party heavy equipment research serving more than 15,000 professional, high-volume users of construction, ag, and lift/access data. The EquipmentWatch products are valuable tools in decisions surrounding the purchase, valuation, operation, and equipment disposal. 

For more than 60 years, EquipmentWatch has served contractors, equipment manufacturers, dealers, rental companies, lenders, insurers, and government agencies involved in heavy civil construction. EquipmentWatch owns The Rental Rate Blue Book. For more information, visit www.equipmentwatch.com. 

About Informa 
Informa PLC is a leading international business to business information services group, operating in more than 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100. 

