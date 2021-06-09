AAID Unveils New Quiz To Determine if You Are a Dental Implant Candidate

Chicago, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) has developed a new quiz to help people determine if they are a candidate for dental implants.

Designed to be a starting point for people researching tooth replacement options, the quiz asks five questions about oral health and based on each person's answers generates a recommendation.

“We want this quiz to be helpful and informative,” says AAID President Alfred “Duke” Heller, DDS, MS, FAAID, DABOI/ID. “If the quiz results show someone should explore dental implants, our main goal is to connect that person with an expert implant dentist in their area to get a personalized consultation.”

The quiz can be found on AAID’s patient-facing website which provides expert, state-of-the-art information about dental implants and includes a handy search tool for finding highly qualified local implant dentists.

For people who have put aside addressing missing teeth and visiting the dentist due to COVID-19, the AAID wants to bring awareness to how important it is to prioritize your oral health and the importance of visiting an expert dentist.

AAID-credentialed dentists invest significant time and energy into dental implant-focused training. Because they have a thorough knowledge of all aspects of dental implants and treatment options, they understand the big picture — and they're dedicated to putting your needs and your health first.

Want to take the quiz to see if you may be a candidate for dental implants?

>>>Take the quiz here>>>

About the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID):

Founded in 1951, the AAID was the first organization in the United States dedicated to developing and improving dental implants. Today, after 70 years, the AAID continues to be the leading organization of dentists devoted to providing dental implant treatment solutions. Their credentialing program reinforces that these individuals are at the highest standards of competency in the profession. For more information, contact the American Academy of Implant Dentistry at info@aaid.com or call 312-335-1550.

Attachment