Celebrate summertime with the launch of the Dharma Dog Shop From Dharamsala Animal Rescue

San Francisco, California, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Now more than ever, people are conscious of their power as consumers. Shopping is about more than just meeting a need, it’s also an opportunity to support a cause. That’s why Dharamsala Animal Rescue (DAR) decided to launch the DHARMA DOG online shop where all profits go to help thousands of dogs living on the streets in Dharamsala, India.

To mark the occasion, a 10% discount is offered for the month of June with the coupon code DARJ2021.

SIX COLLECTIONS TO SUPPORT DOGS

Featuring six original designs, the Dharma Dog Shop was created to delight dog lovers and animal rescue advocates. The online store offers a clothing line with a variety of t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, and tank tops, along with a home accessories collection: mouse pads, mugs, water bottles, phone cases, blankets, and more. Not to mention a pet collection with dog beds, bowls, bandanas and the “good dog stuff” products that promote positive reinforcement for dogs.

“When I went to India for the first time, I was shocked by the amount and the condition of dogs living on the streets, and no one seemed to care. Upon returning home to the USA, I knew I needed to do everything in my power to improve the lives of these helpless creatures.” Deb Jarrett, DAR Founder

DHARMA DOG Collection

Dharamsala, where DAR’s clinic and activities are located, is the home of the Dalai Lama and a vast number of Tibetan refugees. India being also the birthplace of yoga, it makes perfect sense for this meditating dog design to be our online shop icon.

The ANATOMY OF A RESCUE DOG collection

Montreal artist Moon and Sparrow - Sandra Dumais sells her Anatomy of a Heart series everywhere in North America and Europe. She donated this new Anatomy of a Rescue Dog Heart design to DAR, where her own rescue dog Indie comes from.

I LOVE A RESCUE DOG and YOU CAN’T BUY LOVE, BUT YOU CAN RESCUE IT collections.

In recent years, animal lovers and pet owners are learning the disturbing facts about the business of selling dogs and breeding. As a result, a growing number of people support adoption from animal rescue organizations. Our I Love a Rescue Dog and You Can’t Buy Love but You Can Rescue it collections create awareness of how a rescue dog is a precious soul who will be grateful forever if given the chance.

About DHARAMSALA ANIMAL RESCUE

India’s street dog population is estimated to be between 35–40 million and accounts for the highest number of rabies cases in the world with approximately 20,000 people dying from it every year. Dharamsala Animal Rescue’s mission is to help resolve the human/street dog conflict in Dharamsala by providing several key programs: spay/neuter, rabies vaccination, street animal rescue, street animal feeding, local adoption, and community education.

Founded in 2008, DAR received the World Rabies Day 2019 Asia Award and has been a recipient of the SPCA International's Shelter Support Fund since 2015.

By wearing or using Dharma Dog products, supporters are not only funding the mission, but also promoting DAR’s crucial work in India.

Source: Piyara Kutta Inc. dba Dharamsala Animal Rescue, www.darescue.org

Media requests USA: Deb Jarrett, (720) 480-6235, deb@darescue.org

Media requests Canada: Marilou David (514) 813-4816, marilou@darescue.org

