Verizon partners with Encircle to build tech spaces for LGBTQ+ youth

Verizon expands LBGTQ+ community support through partnering with Encircle to build community homes with next-gen technology, including 5G, providing resources and tools to LGBTQ+ youth and their families.

Increases financial support for PFLAG National, reaching a total of $1 million to support LGBTQ+ education and advocacy.

Actions build onto the company’s long time commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and championing the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and beyond, to help move the world forward for all.



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon will partner with Encircle, a nonprofit that builds safe spaces by creating homes across the country for LGBTQ+ youth, young adults, and families to help find support and belonging, with the goal to promote digital inclusion across the LGBTQ+ community.

Verizon has committed $1 million to partner with Encircle to develop custom tech-inspired learning spaces within four new and existing Encircle homes with emerging technology, including 5G connectivity where available, to transform the way the youth connect, learn, and create. Verizon will also supply devices across all Encircle homes, including mobile hotspots, to support fully remote and hybrid operations. Verizon will work with local partners to deliver digital skills training and drive digital inclusion within the Encircle community.

“We believe in the power of technology to transform people's lives and help to build a more inclusive society,” said Rose Stuckey Kirk, Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer, Verizon. “We're excited to partner with Encircle to give LGBTQ+ youth and their families a safe place to receive resources that will help advance their skills and promote our shared goal of equitable economic opportunity.”

“We strive to give LGBTQ+ youth a positive and loving environment that builds support within their communities where they can realize their full potential,” said Stephanie Larsen, CEO of Encircle. “This incredible support from Verizon makes our nationwide expansion possible and will improve countless LGBTQ+ lives, reminding them that they are perfect, just as they are.”

Additionally, Verizon has pledged $250,000 to PFLAG National, the nation’s first and largest organization for the parents, families, and allies of the LGBTQ+ community. This brings Verizon’s total support of the organization to $1 million, over the last four years. The donation will focus on PFLAG National’s creation of a virtual community and pathways to support communities of color through national virtual support meetings. The donation will also expand the organization’s support to parents, families, and allies, with a strategic investment in staffing and technology.

“PFLAG National’s long-term partnership with Verizon has helped thousands of LGBTQ+ people and their families connect to share love,” said Brian K. Bond, Executive Director of PFLAG National. “The pandemic proved to all of us how important connections on the phone and online can be, and Verizon’s continued commitment will help strengthen those connections through PFLAG Connects.”

Throughout Pride Month, Verizon will spotlight voices of the LGBTQ+ community by amplifying their stories and share powerful voices for change across social @Verizon on Twitter and Instagram .

These initiatives are part of Citizen Verizon, Verizon’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement. As part of Citizen Verizon, Verizon plans to exceed $3 billion in its responsible business investment from 2020-2025 to continue helping vulnerable communities and bridge the digital divide.

Encircle provides programs, mental health services, support groups, and safe spaces to young LGBTQ+ people and their families throughout the U.S Since its founding in 2017, Encircle has served over 70,000 individuals and funded thousands of family and youth therapy sessions, providing a lifeline to those facing suicidality, isolation and depression, helping them build local community and forge a path forward.

PFLAG National is the first and largest organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) people, their parents and families, and allies. With more than 400 chapters and 250,000 members and supporters crossing multiple generations of families in major urban centers, small cities, and rural areas across America, PFLAG is committed to creating a world where diversity is celebrated and all people are respected, valued, and affirmed. To learn more, visit pflag.org, like us on Facebook (/pflag), or follow us on Twitter (@pflag) or Instagram.

