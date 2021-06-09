Calling All Calgary-Based 2SLGBTQ+ Artists: Muralists and Artist Teams Invited to Submit Proposals for Inclusion in This Year’s Shaw Pride Marches On Pride Celebration

CALGARY, Alberta, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. today announced an open call for Calgary-based 2SLGBTQ+ and ally artists, muralists and artist teams to participate in the second-annual Shaw Pride Marches On public art experience at Central Memorial Park in recognition of Calgary Pride.



Beginning today, and extending through Friday, July 9, artists in the Calgary area are encouraged to submit their proposal, including a 250-word description and illustration of their work. Four artists or artist teams will be selected later this summer.

Once selected, the four artists and groups will install their artwork on Aug. 19 at the four corners of Central Memorial Park. Over 30 years ago, Central Memorial Park was the site of Calgary’s first Pride rally that saw 100 brave members of Calgary’s 2SLGBTQ+ community come together to protest discrimination and fight for equality.

“Today, Pride is a celebration of love, self-expression and togetherness, but it also serves as a reminder for the community’s resilience and their continued fight for equality,” said Chethan Lakshman, Vice President, External Affairs, Shaw Communications. “Through the power of art, Shaw Pride Marches On will help provide a space for the 2SLGBTQ+ community to share their stories, and celebrate love, equality and human connections.”

Shaw Pride Marches On was created to support the 2SLGBTQ+ community in celebrating Pride at a time when gatherings and in-person celebrations were unable to take place due to restrictions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now in its second year, Shaw Pride Marches On is once again supported in partnership with Calgary Pride, Calgary Arts Development, and The City of Calgary.

“Calgary Pride is grateful and elated to showcase the spectacularly diverse range of artistic voices, experiences, and identities that can be found in our local 2SLGBTQ+ communities again in 2021,” said Calgary Pride. “This year our friends at Shaw continue to show their commitment to growing and developing their meaningful allyship and dedication to their ongoing journey of inclusion and diversity by creating an open call for artists in conjunction with Calgary Arts Development.”

The four selected artists will be announced later this summer, with installations taking place in August. The final artworks will be revealed on Aug. 20 and will be there throughout the month of September.

“We are really excited that Shaw Communications is doing the second edition of the Pride Marches On art walk at Central Memorial Park,” says Patti Pon, President and CEO of Calgary Arts Development. “This project is a wonderful way to celebrate Calgary Pride and recognize the 2SLGBTQ+ community through public art. I can’t wait to see what this year’s artists create!”

More information about Shaw Pride Marches On and a full list of submission criteria can be found at shaw.ca/pride.

