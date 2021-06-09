Empire Midstream Acquires Auger 12” Pipeline

NEW ORLEANS, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Midstream LLC (“Empire” or the “Company”) today announced that its affiliate Empire Auger 12, LLC has acquired the Auger 12” pipeline (the “Pipeline”) from Pecten Midstream, a subsidiary of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P., with specific terms of the transaction not disclosed. The Pipeline is a 12-inch line which runs approximately 33 miles from the Garden Banks 128 Platform A (Enchilada Platform) to a downstream subsea tie-in into the Eugene Island Pipeline System in Eugene Island Block 314. The Pipeline is currently shut in; however, Empire will complete start-up operations and other transitional work with a target date for first flow of September 1, 2021.



Everard W. Marks III, founder of Empire Midstream LLC, commented, “This targeted acquisition further expands our footprint of pipeline assets into the deep water of the Gulf of Mexico. The purchase of the Pipeline is consistent with our long-term strategy of selectively growing our business while maintaining strong relationships with our upstream and downstream associates. Entrepreneurial spirit amongst the counterparties was instrumental in this transaction and will help producers with flow assurance and larger take away capacity from the Garden Banks and Green Canyon areas, all while working to formulate ‘win-win’ strategies for the producers and shippers.”

About Empire Midstream

Empire Midstream is a dynamic growth oriented midstream development, investment, operating and management company. Empire Midstream develops and invests in midstream ventures through affiliated companies and provides all-inclusive operating and management services to those affiliated companies and others. Empire Midstream is dedicated to developing and investing in low-risk ventures that offer significant returns on investment, while providing its services in a safe and reliable manner with the utmost quality service, integrity and transparency. Empire Midstream is committed to operating and maintaining its assets according to all federal, state and local laws and safety and environmental rules and regulations.

