Beef plants closed after ransomware attack

JBS closed slaughter plants in the U.S., Canada and Australia on Sunday after learning it was the target of a cybersecurity attack on its servers, according to the company. The sudden move rocked the industry after the three-day weekend and sparked a flurry of speculation of a possible beef and pork shortage that might send prices skyrocketing in the coming weeks.

The U.S. is already in the midst of near-record high meat prices due to soaring demand that's been compounded by the pandemic, said Alton Kalo, chief economist at Steiner Consulting Group.

Last year, production across many of the nation's slaughterhouses and meat processing plants were forced to halt operations as factory workers became sick with the coronavirus. The unpredictability introduced a new kind of volatility in prices that hadn't really been seen before, Kalo said. Added to that, he said, there was a huge spike in demand for meat as more and more people cooked at home.

