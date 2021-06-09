Dublin, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.compublished a new article on the oil industry "Oil gets more expensive"



Oil prices rose on Tuesday, with Brent topping $70, as optimism grew over the fuel demand outlook during the summer driving season of the United States, the world’s top oil consumer.

Prices were also boosted after data from China showed that factory activity expanded at its fastest this year in May.

Tracking firm GasBuddy said Sunday’s US gasoline demand jumped 9.6 percent above the average of the previous four Sundays, the highest Sunday demand since the summer of 2019.

