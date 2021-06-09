Global Kaspa Peas Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kaspa Peas Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global kaspa peas market is expected to reach a volume of 34.4 Million Tons by 2026, exhibiting moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026). Kaspa peas are a high yielding semi-leafless dun-type field pea belonging to the same sub-species as green peas. They consist of various digestible nutrients, which make them excellent for human consumption and livestock feed. Kaspa peas are suitable for cultivation in areas receiving more than 400mm of average annual rainfall. Also, these peas are easier to harvest than trailing-type varieties as their pods are held above the ground level even when the crop lodges. They have shatter-resistance pods which help in reducing grain loss if harvesting is delayed or even poor conditions exist at the time of crop maturity. Nowadays, many split pea processing companies prefer uniform and round dun peas due to their higher splitting efficiency.



Increasing health consciousness among consumers is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Kaspa peas are a rich source of proteins, fibers, iron, folate and potassium. The high amounts of nutrients present in these peas offer various health benefits to consumers. The iron found in kaspa peas prevents chances of anemia and promotes healthy blood hemoglobin levels. On the other hand, dietary fibers play an essential role in improving digestion and lowering blood cholesterol levels. These peas, along with other legumes, offer a cheap source of nourishment, especially in the South Asian region. As a result, they serve as a popular snack in several South Asian countries, including the southern belt of India. Moreover, the increasing population and the expanding food sector, particularly in the developing regions, are also creating a positive impact on the industry. The introduction of new varieties of field peas targeting niche and specialty markets are providing vast opportunities to the existing players in the industry, thus further driving the market.



On the geographical front, Canada represents the largest producer of kaspa peas, accounting for nearly a third of the total global production.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed in the report, covering the detailed profiles of the numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality.



