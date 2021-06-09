New York, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Secondary Battery Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06000951/?utm_source=GNW

On the other hand, the demand-supply mismatch of raw materials is likely to hinder the market growth.



- The automative batteries segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment for the battery market, being one of the leading end-user for lithium-ion battery in upcoming years.

- The number of people without access to electricity in the growing economies of Asia-Pacific and Africa region is substantial, despite efforts to boost electrification through grid connectivity. Many governments of these regions have begun investing in renewable technologies, which present a unique problem of their own (renewable intermittency, i.e., the dependence of solar and wind on climate conditions). In addition to that, secondary batteries are ideal for this problem, the use of the off-grid solar/wind power in conjunction with energy storage substantially enhances the utilization of renewable energy generation units. As a result, the use of energy storage with renewables is gaining popularity in developed countries creating a market opportunity for secondary batteries.

- North America and Asia-Pacific are the regional hotspots for the secondary battery market, in which countries such as The United States, India, and China are the hotspots for the secondary battery market.



Key Market Trends

Automotive Batteries Segment set to be the Fastest Growing Segment



- The automotive sector is expected to be one of the major end-user segments for lithium-ion batteries in the near future. The penetration of electric vehicles is anticipated to provide a massive impetus for the lithium-ion secondary battery growth.

- A range of different vehicle types is now available globally, featuring increasing degrees of hybridization and electrification. There are various types of vehicles, including hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and electric vehicles (EVs).

- In developed and developing economies, both alike, the adoption of electric vehicles is increasing at a high growth rate. The United States and China are already leading in global EV sales, along with other developing economies like India, which has already begun transforming its public transportation infrastructure for EVs.

- In the current market scenario, policy support plays a crucial role in driving the adoption of electric vehicles. Policy support enables market growth by making vehicles appealing to consumers, reducing risks for investors, and encouraging manufacturers to develop electric vehicle on a large scale.

- Falling lithium-ion battery prices and improving technology are expected to bring price-competitive electric vehicles to the market, creating demand for secondary battery, which is lithium-ion technology.



Asia-Pacific Driving the Market Demand



- Asia-Pacific has multiple growing economies with substantial natural as well as human resources, with China and India expected to be major investment hotspots for secondary Battery companies in coming years, on account of policy-level support, from the governments for both renewables and Evs, and a growing middle-class population creating demand for consumer electronics.

- The deployment of electric vehicles and the installation of renewable power plants in China and India is increasing rapidly, which is expected to foster massive demand for secondary batteries.

- China is currently one of the largest markets for the electric vehicle and has registered ~30 times faster growth than the electric vehicle market in 2018 when compared to 2017.

- The increasing adoption of electric vehicles is in line with the clean energy policy. In order to reduce the demand-supply gap, the government of China is planning to ease restriction on automakers importing the car into the country.

- Asia-pacific is likely to be the dominant player in the secondary battery market, supported by increasing urbanization and consumer spending across several countries, such as India and China, which is expected to ramp up the demand for technically advanced devices & vehicles, due to the benefits provided by the same. Consecutively, leading to a growth in demand for batteries.



Competitive Landscape

The market for secondary batteries remains highly fragmented, with the presence of numerous players. Some of the major players include Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, BYD Co. Ltd, Duracell Inc., EnerSys, GS Yuasa Corporation, LG Chem Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Saft Groupe S.A., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd, Sony Corporation, Tesla, Inc., and TianJin Lishen Secondary Battery Joint-Stock CO.,LTD.



