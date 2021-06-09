Voxtur Executes Letter of Intent to Acquire Benutech

TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF) (“Voxtur” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI”) to acquire Benutech, Inc. (“Benutech”), a preeminent source of innovative data solutions and technology applications for real estate professionals (the “Acquisition”).



“This acquisition is strategically aligned with the Voxtur model of providing user-friendly SaaS tools designed to give real estate finance companies better control of their data,” said Gary Yeoman, CEO of Voxtur. “Benutech’s strong performance as evidenced by historical recurring revenue demonstrates the confidence that clients have in the transformative Benutech platform.”

With one of the largest repositories of real-time property data in the United States, Benutech enables title professionals and real estate agents to access real property data from multiple public and private data sources. Benutech’s primary applications, Title Toolbox and ReboGateway, are intended to not only create efficiencies for clients, but also provide advanced warning of changing market conditions.

“Benutech’s data repository would further expand the depth and breadth of Voxtur’s data store, making it one of the most comprehensive real property data stores in the market and the only validated, customizable repository built on an end-to-end, secure AI-optimized platform,” said Jim Albertelli, President of Voxtur.

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in the real estate finance lifecycle. The Company offers automated workflows and targeted data analytics to simplify property valuation, tax solutions, and settlement services for investors, lenders, government agencies and mortgage servicers. Voxtur’s proprietary data hub and unique platforms allow clients to more accurately and efficiently value and manage assets, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States (“US”) and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

Cautionary Note:

Completion of the Acquisition is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, any necessary stock exchange or other regulatory approvals. The Acquisition cannot close until the required approvals are obtained. There can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed as proposed or at all. Information regarding Benutech is based on management’s current assessment of the Acquisition and are not statements by Benutech. Investors are cautioned that any information released or received with respect to the Acquisition may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Acquisition and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may not be realized. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions which are based on information currently available to management. There is significant risk that forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate. A number of factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements discussed in the forward-looking statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements and information should not be regarded as a representation of Voxtur or any other person (including Benutech) that the anticipated results will be achieved and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Voxtur does not assume any obligation to update or revise this information to reflect new events or circumstances except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Voxtur’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VXTR and in the US on the OTCQB under the symbol VXTRF.