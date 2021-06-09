Fundbox and Indeed Partner to Extend Growth Resources to Small Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fundbox, the financial platform for small businesses, has formed a strategic partnership with Indeed, the world’s number one job site, in an effort to further support small businesses by providing them better capital and hiring options.

As COVID-19 recedes and economic activity picks up across the country, Fundbox has seen significant growth throughout the first half of 2021. As small businesses gear up for expansion, many are seeking to hire and can benefit from the services provided by Indeed, especially as 48% of small business owners had unfilled job openings in May, according to the National Federation of Independent Business.

This increasing demand for workers coincides with the explosive growth in new small businesses over the last year. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Americans started small businesses in 2020 at the fastest rate since 2007, leveraging various economic stimulus packages and the changing face of work. Fundbox’s AI-powered platform aims to unlock growth for millions of these small businesses, providing fast and easy access to financial tools that enable its customers to cover business-critical operating expenses.

“Our new partnership with Indeed points to our next phase of growth as small businesses rebound in 2021,” said Prashant Fuloria, CEO of Fundbox. “Through this partnership, Fundbox will serve even more small business owners who are seeking financial solutions to help their business grow. Likewise, we will provide Indeed access to entrepreneurs who are actively growing their businesses and looking for top talent.”

The Fundbox platform is embedded in a range of business solutions, such as Quickbooks, Freshbooks, Xero, and now Indeed, enabling small business owners to quickly access the resources needed to grow their businesses. Since its founding, Fundbox has unlocked access to over $2 billion in working capital and connected with nearly 300,000 small businesses on its platform.

“We’re excited to partner with Fundbox to provide small businesses easy access to the resources they need to grow and hire,” said Ricardo Vargas-Lugo, senior director of strategic partnerships at Indeed.

About Fundbox

Fundbox is a financial platform for small businesses. The company is on a mission to unlock growth for small businesses by providing fast and easy access to financial tools and working capital solutions. Fundbox has connected with nearly 300,000 businesses, unlocked over $2B in working capital, and invested $100M into its AI platform, gaining deep insights into the small business ecosystem.

The company has received numerous awards including the prestigious Forbes Best Startup Employers and AI 50, Red Herring Top North American 250, CB Insights Fintech 250, and Fintech Breakthrough Awards. Founded in 2013, Fundbox currently has 200+ employees and offices in San Francisco, CA; Dallas, TX; and Tel Aviv, Israel.