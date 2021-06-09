e.Republic Inc. Announces New Organizational Enhancements for Additional Growth & Expansion

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- e.Republic announces multiple organizational enhancements to enable exponential growth on the heels of a pivotal year. “The events of 2020 re-emphasized the importance of state and local government as a growth market with agencies spending upwards of $118 billion a year on information technology and related services,” said Cathilea Robinett, CEO of e.Republic. “We are doubling down on the strength of this market and the strength of our team.”



The following organizational enhancements roll out immediately as e.Republic pivots toward greater expansion and continues to lead the market through innovation and the mission of “making government better.”

A new leader for a new era: As previously announced, Cathilea Robinett has been appointed CEO and President of e.Republic to lead the company into the next era. Former CEO Dennis McKenna has transitioned into the Executive Chairman role and will continue to oversee Government Technology and Governing editorial.

A new centralized sales organization and sales leader: Kim Frame, Senior Vice President, will now run the entire e.Republic sales organization, including both the strategic account business and the newly branded Small and Medium-size Business (SMB) sales team (formerly Inside Sales). Kim has been with e.Republic for over 13 years and has held several sales leadership roles.

A new SMB leader: Ron Avneri has joined e.Republic as the Director of the SMB sales team. Ron’s decades of experience growing sales organization and leading teams through tremendous periods of growth will be well-suited during this next phase of growth at e.Republic.

A new decentralized work model: e.Republic is leaning into the future by announcing a full transition to a distributed workforce and virtual headquarters model, which will no longer require employees to work from a physical location. This move will enable e.Republic to better serve its national network of state and local leaders and to tap into a national talent pool no longer limited by geography. The new distributed working and headquarters model will also enable e.Republic to have additional agility as it expands its platform and product roots deeper into states across the country.

An expanding focus on innovation: e.Republic has expanded its focus on diffusing innovation throughout the company and market with the appointment of Joe Morris as Deputy Chief Innovation Officer, and the integration of e.Republic’s marketing organization into a new corporate Innovation Team under the direction of Chief Innovation Officer Dustin Haisler.

New leaders for division growth: Phil Bertolini, Former Deputy County Executive and CIO of Oakland County, Mich., and Teri Takai, Former CIO for DoD, the state of California and the state of Michigan, have both been promoted to Vice President. Phil Bertolini will now lead the e.Republic Research organization in addition to the Center for Digital Government’s Digital Communities program. Teri Takai will now lead the Content Studio in addition to the Center for Digital Government’s Digital States Performance Institute (DSPI) program.

