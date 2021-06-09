New York, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05954292/?utm_source=GNW

Point-of-care technologies enable hospitals and clinics to invest more time and money in technologies that help accelerate the patient flow through practice and streamline doctors’ and nurses’ daily workflow by reducing waiting times. The demand for point-of-care testing is growing in response to the value-shift in healthcare and developments in technology. Several factors are driving the need for POCT. Some of them include an increase in infectious diseases, a rise in lifestyle-related diseases, such as cardiac diseases and diabetes, growing patient desire to use home-based POC devices, and technological advancements creating faster and easier-to-use devices.



- For instance, around the globe, an estimated 425 million adults have diabetes. By 2040, this number is expected to rise to over 640 million. As diabetes across the world continues to increase, so must the effort to raise awareness. It is expected that 37% of all diabetic adults live in the Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, according to the International Diabetes Federation, the number of diabetic patients worldwide in 2019 was 463 million. Between 2019 - 2045, the global expenditures for diabetes treatment are anticipated to grow from USD 760 billion to USD 845 billion. According to the recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 50% of people with diabetes who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are hospitalized.

- Rapid diagnosis of clinical conditions through point-of-care testing (POCT) can improve patient outcomes. The primary concept behind POCT growth is that bringing testing closer to the patient and results quickly and conveniently to the provider can speed up the diagnosis and treatment. Today’s POCT devices are changing, but capturing the data required to document compliance is still time-consuming. Having a robust POCT management system and connectivity solution reduces the amount of time spent manually typing in results, eliminates errors inherent to manually entered results, and facilitates real-time access to results so that providers can make timely decisions.

- Additionally, as healthcare data analytics are more commonly used to support patient-centered care and population health management, it is essential to have POCT results electronically integrated to include results tracking metrics and key performance indicators. Electronic medical records (EHR) expenditures in the United States grew at an annual average of 5.4% from 2015 to 2019, totaling USD 14.5 billion in 2019. Additionally, according to the Japanese Nursing Association survey, from September to October, in 2019, around 63% of the hospitals in Japan implemented the system of EMR. The government in the country has been promoting the system’s use since the beginning of the 2000s.

- The COVID-19 outbreak placed a significant burden on healthcare systems worldwide that are straining to handle the volumes of ill patients requiring life-saving treatment. Several countries have witnessed or are preparing for shortages of critical medical equipment such as surgical masks, face shields, life-saving ventilators, or even the physical space and beds for patients. These seemingly fundamental necessities become the priority in a world of increasingly high-tech healthcare equipment. In March 2020, The U.S. FDA issued emergency use authorization for the first POC test for diagnosing COVID-19. In addition to high- and moderate-complexity laboratories, the rapid molecular test can be used in specific patient-care settings.



Key Market Trends

Hospitals/Critical Care Units Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant market Share



- The point-of-care testing (POCT) and electronic medical records system usage are rising in hospitals, where the importance of real-time electronic reporting of results is increasing. On supporting the use of such a model, POCT data management systems are evolving to meet the marketplace’s changing needs. Across the hospitals, either from campus to campus or from one state/province to another, the web-based connectivity data management platform unlocks primary efficiency in point-of-care testing program management.

- The most critical aspect of POC (point-of-care) technology is that it is present at the bedside. POC technologies facilitate and improve interactions between patients and their nurses, doctors, and surgeons, leading to better healthcare outcomes. Bedside glucose testing is the most widespread testing and occupies the most massive volume in the POC market. These were the first devices developed and involved hundreds of devices and thousands of operators.

- Further, wall-mounted POC terminal in every room/treatment area or workstation on wheels has the potential to create significant time and cost savings in any hospital. A variety of studies concluded that nurses spend 25-50% of their shifts on documentation done in the traditional manner, which is on a physical chart with a pencil and paper. This means that nurses are regularly involved in accurate retrieval, production, modification, and critical patient data storage.

- Further, clinicians in intensive care units (ICU)/critical care units often work with critically ill patients in the limited space and need to make quick decisions at that point of care. Thus, critical care units have increasingly used POCT as a routine element of patient management, notably for blood gas analysis. The primary objective of the blood gas analyzer (BGA) is to deliver accurate measures of the blood gas levels (such as pH, pO2, and pCO2); however, modern analyzers can currently measure additional parameters in the same blood sample, such as the hemoglobin or electrolyte concentrations (includes sodium, potassium, chloride, and ionized calcium).

- The development of SmartICU at a hospital in Spain, in partnership with NTT DATA (an NTT DATAzGroup), is teaming its doctors and technologists with NTT DATA’s data scientists to get better clinical results. At the outset of a one-year journey of developing the SmartICU solution with the hospital, the team identified data management and reporting as the primary obstacle. Data sources at the critical units go far beyond high-level device readings when one considers it unstructured, such as the nurse’s hourly measurements noted down manually. The teams spent a certain amount of time on data discovery, integration, reporting dashboard designing, and customizing. With this foundation, the hospital and NTT DATA teams have turned their attention to the most value-adding analytic scenarios to layer on top.



North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share



- Point-of-care testing (POCT) has been used in the North American region for several decades to diagnose and monitor acute and chronic medical conditions. The growing availability of rapid tests for diagnosing infectious diseases, such as HIV, TB, or malaria, that primarily enable the physicians and patients to visualize the results from a smartphone and take appropriate clinical decisions, may transform the market over the next few years. The point-of-care diagnostics market is also driven by the latest innovations in the diagnostics industry, to provide an expedited diagnosis for quick clinical decision making to support treatment regimens.

- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, chronic lower respiratory diseases, including COPD and asthma, are the fourth-leading causes of mortality in the United States, and they are responsible for more than 160,000 deaths a year. It is expected that 1 in 5 COPD patients readmit within 30 days in the United States.

- There is a preference for POC adoption by governments. POC testing reduces the strain on hospital resources, as well as ER wait times and visits. The majority of POC tests produced are designed for detecting infectious diseases. For instance, the Point of Care Technologies Research Network established by the United States National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering accelerates POC diagnostics or testing product development. Favorable regulations, such as the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) guidelines, promote POC testing over other forms.

- Presently, US POC testing caches comprise chemistry/electrolytes, pregnancy, hemoglobin, cardiac biomarkers, hematology, fecal occult blood, drugs of abuse, liver function, blood gases, and limited infectious diseases. Owing to the deficiencies with existing POC tests for cardiac biomarkers, MEDITECH’s Expanse Point of Care software, the company’s latest web-based, mobile technology for nurses and therapists to provide the best and most efficient patient-facing care, has been implemented at King’s Daughters Medical Center, aiming to eliminate infectious diseases. POC resources can be customized for pandemics, complex emergencies, or disasters based on geographic location and potential infectious diseases.

- As the healthcare community scrambles for accurate, timely, and virtual strategies to improve patient care, especially amid the COVID -19 pandemic, Evoke360 not only enhances the quality of care and patient outcomes but also impacts quality and risk adjustment scores that increase profit margins and give provider organizations a competitive edge. In June 2020, DataLink Software (DataLink) pointed to the key advantages of Evoke360 and its Provider Relations Management (PRM) module, enabling providers to make the transition from fee -for -service to value-based care. Evoke360 serves as a point-of-care solution, aggregating data from disparate sources to accelerate preemptive patient care, closing gaps in care to treat more than the diagnosis results.



Competitive Landscape

The Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market is highly competitive, owing to the presence of multiple players in the market. The market appears to be moderately fragmented, with the key players adopting strategies such as product innovation, mergers, and acquisitions, to expand their reach and stay competitive in the market. Some of the market’s major players are Siemens Healthineers AG, Abbott Point of Care Inc., Danaher Corporation, among others.



- March 2020 - Siemens Healthineers and Marienhaus Hospital Group entered a ten-year technology partnership, including an option to extend for an additional five years. Siemens Healthineers is planning for a digital strategy to interconnect 18 hospitals with Marienhaus to streamline clinical processes. The alliance may provide for the replacement and management of around 130 medical imaging devices at the German states of North Rhin.

- March 2020 - Abbott launched the molecular point-of-care test "ID NOW" COVID-19 test that brings rapid testing to the front lines. These tests run on Abbott’s point-of-care ID NOW platform, a portable instrument, and provide fast results in a massive range of healthcare settings, such as in the physicians’ offices, urgent care clinics, and hospital emergency departments. This is the company’s second test to receive Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA for COVID-19 detection.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05954292/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________