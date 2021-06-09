The global fruit and vegetable pieces and powders market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.14% during the forecast period, 2020-2025

New York, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891615/?utm_source=GNW



- Factors, such as increased customer health awareness and the stringent rules set by food regulatory bodies, are resulting in a decline in the usage of artificial flavors and additives, among food products, which, in turn, is boosting the market for natural fruit and vegetable ingredients.



Key Market Trends

Increase in Demand for Natural Ingredients in the Food a3nd Beverage Industry



The rapid expansion of the processed and packaged food industry is expected to accelerate the demands for natural food additives, eventually driving the sales of fruit and vegetable extracts. The global marketplace has witnessed an increase in the extraction of bioactive compounds, from fruits and vegetables, to be utilized as natural additives for the food industry. Natural ingredients, such as fruit and vegetable concentrates, are predicted to gain a higher share in the developing markets of Asia-Pacific, during the forecast period. This rising awareness about the ingredients used in the products, coupled with increasing health consciousness, and the use of natural and organic food products, is expected to favor the fruit and vegetable pieces and powders market.



Europe to Dominate the Global Market



Europe offers a favorable geographical location for fruit and vegetable pieces and powders manufacturers, with well-developed transportation channels and well-situated food processors, export facilities for transport of food vegetable powders and pieces to other EU countries. The demand for ingredients sourced from fruits and vegetables, like avocadoes, berries, and mangoes, is high in Europe, as they form an important part of the local cuisines and staple food, such as bakery products.



Competitive Landscape

The global fruit and vegetable pieces and powders market is highly fragmented, with many local and international players competing for a market share. Agrana holds the dominant position in the market. Other major players in the market include SunOpta Inc.?, Olam International?, Kanegrade Ltd, and Dohler Group?.



