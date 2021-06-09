Motoclub Launches First in a Series of Exclusive Barrett-Jackson NFT Digital Collectibles for Car Enthusiasts

LOS ANGELES, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motoclub.io (“Motoclub”) is pleased to announce that today it is launching its first auction of exclusive NFTs in partnership with Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions®, the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.



Motoclub is a digital collectibles marketplace for car enthusiasts who buy and sell automotive memorabilia and provides content and experiences in the form of NFTs. The initial launch will feature four specially selected vehicles that sold through the block at the 2021 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction in March.

The four cars featured in this NFT auction are each the very first of their kind – all VIN 001. Online bidding will commence on June 9th, 2021. Click here to register and bid.

The live auction will commence on June 18th and June 19th at the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas auction.

Each NFT will feature 1 x exclusive video, 1 x illustration and 3 x still images all for the collector to enjoy from their Motoclub digital wallet.

The four special VIN 001 vehicles chosen for this historic NFT auction include:

Lot #4001 - 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 - Live auction June 18th

Lot #4002 - 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition - Live auction June 18th

Lot #4003 - 2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door - Live auction June 19th

Lot #4004 - 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 - Live auction June 19th

CurrencyWorks, a financial technology blockchain pioneer, NFT, and digital payment provider will provide and operate the curated Motoclub platform for the minting, selling, and trading of NFTs. Motoclub is currently owned and operated by CurrencyWorks Inc.

Craig Jackson, Chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson, commented on the sale: “These four vehicles are part of an exclusive category providing collectors an opportunity to own a piece of automotive history. Barrett-Jackson deals with some highly collectible vehicles; we expect the same with the NFTs we auction through Motoclub.”

Cameron Chell, Chairman of CurrencyWorks, said: “Barrett-Jackson sees some of the finest, most desirable, automobiles pass through its auctions every year, and Motoclub is positioned to offer the same high-end experience to car enthusiasts in a digital form. I’m really excited about the possibilities NFTs offer to the collector market and having the first auction feature such an exclusive set of cars is testament to the high-bar Motoclub is setting.”

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia. Motoclub is partnering with some of the biggest names in motorsport, and classic and contemporary vehicles, such as Barrett-Jackson auctions, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs will be minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

For more information go to http://www.motoclub.io

Media Contact

Richard Hilton

media@motoclub.io

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Barrett-Jackson specializes in providing products and services to astute classic and collector car owners and automotive enthusiasts around the world from its bases in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Houston, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

For more information go to www.barrett-jackson.com

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

arian.hopkins@currencyworks.io

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d58056c-c2ee-4d71-8b38-55acdbbc73a3