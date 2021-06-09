JBS USA Invests in U.S. Beef Capacity and Permanent Increased Wages

GREELEY, Colo., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBS USA, a leading U.S. beef producer, today announced it is investing more than $130 million in the U.S. beef industry to increase production capacity and more than $150 million in annualized pay increases to workers across its nine beef plants. The investments are part of the company’s long-term strategic commitment to the success and future growth of the U.S. beef industry.



JBS USA has invested $130 million to increase production capacities at two of its major beef processing facilities in Grand Island and Omaha, Neb. The company is on schedule to complete a significant expansion of its Grand Island beef production facility, including the construction of a new harvest floor and enhanced animal welfare facilities, in late summer. JBS USA is also expanding cooler capacity and upgrading the fabrication floor at its Omaha beef production facility. These expansions will increase processing capacity by nearly 300,000 head of cattle per year, providing increased access and opportunity for the more than 1,100 local cattle producers who support the facilities.

“At JBS USA, we recognize the importance and cultural significance of beef – from the men and women who raise cattle, to the frontline essential workers who process beef, to the families who enjoy a tender steak or hamburger as part of the family meal,” said Tim Schellpeper, President of the JBS USA Fed Beef business unit. “Our longstanding commitment to the U.S. beef industry and continued reinvestment in its success will help ensure that beef remains at the center of plates around the world for years to come.”

To ensure consistent access to a skilled workforce, JBS USA has also provided more than $150 million in annualized wage increases over the last twelve months. This permanent yearly investment in increased wages does not include the more than $71 million in short-term incentives and non-permanent bonus payments provided to its U.S. beef workforce during the pandemic.

“We are proud to offer industry-leading wages and benefits to the men and women who make our business possible,” said Shannon Grassl, President of the JBS Regional Beef business unit. “At JBS USA, you can build a career, and you and your children can go to college for free. By investing in both our industry and the talent that makes it run, we are confident that beef has a bright future.”

Today, the average wage for JBS USA hourly beef team members is more than $22.00. In March, JBS USA launched Better Futures, a free-of-charge, two-year college tuition program providing more than 66,000 company team members and their dependent children the opportunity to pursue their higher education dreams.

The JBS USA Grand Island facility is a two-shift, beef-processing plant in central Nebraska employing more than 3,600 people. Grand Island has the capacity to process more than 1,400,000 cattle per year and currently exports to 20 different countries around the world including Japan, Hong Kong, Mexico, Korea, Canada, Singapore and Chile. The Omaha facility is a single shift, beef-processing plant employing more than 650 people. The plant offers a range of high-end specialty beef products, including grass-fed, Wagyu and organic beef options.

ABOUT JBS USA

JBS USA is a leading global food company providing diversified, high-quality food products to customers in more than 100 countries on six continents. This includes meat and poultry products, a portfolio of recognized brands and innovative premium foods. Swift Prepared Foods is a consumer packaged goods company and subsidiary of JBS USA. For more information, please visit www.jbsfoodsgroup.com.

ABOUT BETTER FUTURES

The Better Futures program is part of the JBS USA Hometown Strong initiative announced last year. Strengthening the communities where JBS USA and Pilgrim’s team members live and work is an ongoing priority. Funding for Better Futures is in addition to the initial $50 million for Hometown Strong investments and will allow the company to continue advancing the commitment to their team members and people in their hometowns across the country. Better Futures was recently covered in the New York Times: (https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/08/business/economy/jobs-hiring-incentives.html).

To learn more, visit betterfutures.jbssa.com.

