JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Investor Notice

DUBLIN, Ireland, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Prospectus updates - effective from 24 June 2021

This is to notify you that the following Sub-Funds will enhance the disclosure of their sustainability policies to the effect that, they will regarded as promoting environmental, social and governance ("ESG") characteristics on the effective date 24 June 2021:

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - US Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF (the "Sub-Funds").

As part of this update, it will be clarified that each Sub-Fund will invest at least 51% of its assets in companies with positive environmental and/or social characteristics that follow good governance practices as measured through the Investment Managers proprietary ESG scoring methodology and/or third party data.

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/jpm-etfs-ireland-icav-equity-rei-art-8-uplifts-ce-en.pdf

Enquiries:

JPMorgan

Connie MacCurrach

connie.b.maccurrach@jpmorgan.com

+447809 830 116

The changes are being made to the relevant Sub-Fund Supplement or Key Investor Information Document (KIID), revised versions of which will be available at www.jpmorganassetmanagement.ie. As with all fund investments, it is important to understand and remain familiar with the relevant KIID(s). Please note that all redemption conditions and restrictions in the prospectus apply.

