David Varet joins Wendel as an Operating Partner

Wendel is pleased to welcome David Varet as an Operating Partner.

David is based in Paris and reports to the Executive Board. He will closely work with senior management of our portfolio companies alongside our investment teams.

David started his career as a Senior Technology Consultant in the IT Division of Capgemini. David then worked for PSA for 5 years, first as an International Project Manager in logistics and distribution and then as a Worldwide Pricing Manager, car parts and accessories. He also worked for 5 years at The Boston Consulting Group which he left as a Principal. Prior to joining Wendel, David was Chief Executive Officer at HOMEBOX for 8 years, based in Paris.

David is an Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole des Mines de Paris graduate.

06.29.2021

Annual General Meeting

07.29.2021

H1 2021 results - Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2021, and condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (pre-market release)

10.28.2021

Q3 2021 trading update - Presentation of NAV as of September 30, 2021 (pre-market release)

12.02.2021

2021 Investor Day - Meeting to take place in the morning





About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe's leading listed investment firms. The Group invests in Europe, North America and Africa in companies which are leaders in their field, such as Bureau Veritas, Cromology, Stahl, IHS, Constantia Flexibles and Crisis Prevention Institute. Wendel plays an active role as a controlling or lead shareholder in these companies. We implement long-term development strategies, which involve boosting growth and margins of companies so as to enhance their leading market positions.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor’s ratings: Long-term: BBB, stable outlook – Short-term: A-2 since January 25, 2019

Moody’s ratings: Long-term: Baa2, stable outlook – Short-term: P-2 since September 5, 2018

Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of “Grand Mécène de la Culture” in 2012.



