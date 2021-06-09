Sheesha Finance Partners with SportsIcon to Drive Sports NFT Adoption and DeFi

DUBAI, UAE, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - Sheesha Finance (https://sheesha.finance), the first decentralized cryptocurrency mutual fund for DeFi investors to easily access a variety of projects without having to spend days, sometimes weeks doing research, announced a partnership today with SportsIcon (https://sportsicon.co/), a platform that works with some of the world’s greatest athletes to turn their careers and legacies into NFTs. The partnership will focus on the use of NFTs and DeFi to empower fans to be closer to their sports heroes by owning moments from their iconic career.





“Sports Icon is making tremendous headway in the NFT memorabilia world with some of the most famous names in sports turning their most amazing moments into NFTs,” said Saeed Hareb Al Darmaki, founder of Sheesha Finance. “We are excited to partner with SportsIcon due to their innovation and motivation to truly gamify this experience for all involved. This is another project we believe will make strong headway in the NFT space.”





”We are really pleased to be working with Sheesha Finance. The intersection of NFTs, Defi and sports is going to generate a lot of excitement and innovation in the next few years,” said Chris Worsey, co-founder at SportsIcon. “This partnership will help SportsIcon push the boundaries when it comes to connecting fans to their sporting heroes.”





Built on Hedera and with 25,000 people already on its token sale waitlist, SportsIcon is working with the most popular athletes to turn their legacies into NFTs. Fans can own an expression of their favorite athlete’s career through rare, beautiful, athlete-curated digital art. Each NFT will also feature untold stories from the athlete’s life and career. SportsIcon is backed by some of the best investors in tech, including: Nas; Chad Hurley, the founder of YouTube; Roham Gharegozlou, the CEO of Dapper Labs; Andrew Bogut, former NBA star and champion.





SportsIcon has already announced the first two featured “icons,” World Cup champions Gianluigi Buffon and Roberto Carlos. To learn more about their upcoming sale, visit. https://nft.sportsicon.co/





In April 2021, Sheesha Finance raised over $9.44 million in two weeks for their DeFi mutual fund. Sheesha Finance rewards investors of any size, from small to large ticket holders, with unlimited DeFi tokens from a diversified portfolio of projects. Sheesha’s model creates easily convertible assets that can be freely utilized to maximize rewards and gain exposure to existing and upcoming DeFi projects. Sheesha Finance’s $SHEESHA tokens are available on cryptocurrency exchanges, Uniswap and Pancakeswap.





For more information on the Sheesha Finance and SportsIcon partnership, join the Sheesha Finance Telegram group (https://t.me/sheeshafinance) and the SportsIcon Telegram group https://t.me/sportsiconchat.







About Sheesha Finance

Sheesha Finance (https://sheesha.finance/) is the leading decentralized DeFi mutual fund allowing for premium cryptocurrency portfolio diversification and rewards. Sheesha Finance rewards investors of any size, from small to large ticket holders, with unlimited DeFi tokens from a diversified portfolio of projects. Sheesha Finance’s easily convertible assets can be freely utilized to maximize rewards and gain exposure to existing and upcoming DeFi projects. With plans to become a member-managed decentralised autonomous organization (DAO), Sheesha Finance is dedicated to upholding full transparency and integrity within the DeFi space.





About SportsIcon

Sports Icon (https://sportsicon.co/) is creating the world’s leading platform for sports entertainment, knowledge transfer and digital collectibles. Through lovingly filmed insights with athletes who also curate their own bespoke digital art collection, SportsIcon is building the ultimate platform for fans to get closer to their sporting heroes.





