DrChrono Among the First to Support iOS 15 Feature Allowing Patients to Share Apple Health App Data with Providers

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrChrono Inc., the company developing the essential platform and services for modern medical practices, has updated its medical platform to allow patients to share important and relevant information with their DrChrono provider directly from the Apple Health app with iOS 15. Beginning this fall, patients whose providers use DrChrono will be able to share certain types of data - such as heart rate, detected falls, hours of sleep, exercise minutes, labs, and more - in a secure and private way, allowing them to have more informed, meaningful conversations with their doctor.



“Providers need to have a complete picture of their patients’ medical information, and that includes individual data patients hold from other institutions and the devices they use every day,” said Daniel Kivatinos, COO and Co-Founder of DrChrono. “By incorporating this new functionality, we’re making it easier for doctors to not only have insight into records from other health institutions, but to view other aspects of their patients’ health from their everyday life.”

How it Works

When patients choose to share data from the Health app, their healthcare team will be able to view the information within the patient chart via the doctor’s web-based DrChrono portal. Patients can share a range of information- including physical activity, heart rate, cycle tracking, sleep, irregular rhythm notifications, and falls - as well as certain health record categories like labs and immunizations. Within the dashboard, providers of all specialties can easily review trends and changes over time via the dashboard.

“Our company recently released primary healthcare membership plans to provide even more affordable healthcare to patients, and this innovative integration between DrChrono and the Apple Health app is exactly what was needed to connect with not only our urgent care patients but our new primary care patients as well,” said Tim Isaacs, COO, Urgent Care 24/7 & Affiliates.

This new feature builds on Health Records on iPhone, which gives patients centralized access to their data from various health institutions, such as allergies, conditions, immunizations, lab results, medications, procedures, and vitals directly within the app. Apple worked with the health care community to augment the SMART on FHIR standard to support end-to-end encryption for this health data sharing feature, meaning all data is secure and encrypted in transit and at rest. Additionally, this feature is designed to meet the security requirements of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA).

“The movement to provide patients direct access to their records is long overdue, and all along, DrChrono has been at the forefront of this. Now taking advantage of Apple’s newest features, DrChrono is once again ahead of the race in providing what matters most to patients- an excellent experience and ease of sharing data with and from their providers,” said Dr. Ali Sadrieh, DPM, founder and surgeon at Evo Advanced Foot Surgery.

Health care institutions that use DrChrono and support Health Records on iPhone can offer this feature to their patients starting this fall. Learn more about Health Records at https://www.apple.com/healthcare/health-records/ and email healthrecords@apple.com to register for health data sharing with providers.

About DrChrono

DrChrono develops the essential platform and services for modern medical practices to make care more informed, more interactive, and more personalized. The open platform powers electronic health record (EHR), practice management, medical billing, and revenue cycle management solutions for thousands of physicians and millions of patients, and is fully extensible via a robust API and marketplace of applications and services. The platform is facilitating millions of patient appointments and is processing billions of dollars in medical billing. For more information about DrChrono, visit www.drchrono.com .

