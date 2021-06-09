Device42 Announces Platinum Sponsorship of AWS Online Summit EMEA 2021

BOSTON, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Device42, a comprehensive agentless discovery and dependency mapping platform for hybrid IT, is honored to announce its platinum sponsorship of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Summit Online EMEA scheduled for June 9-10, 2021.

The AWS Summit Online EMEA conference is a two-day event that brings together the cloud community from across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) to hear keynotes from local industry leaders, dive deep into educational sessions, engage in hands-on labs, and chat one on one with AWS experts.

“Our platinum sponsorship of this event represents our continued commitment to assisting enterprises prepare for a migration to AWS and continue to manage their hybrid estate post-migration,” said Raj Jalan, founder and CEO of Device42.

Jalan continued, “This sponsorship underscores Device42’s commitment to its partners and customers, and the widespread movement to cloud computing. In February of this year, we were delighted to achieve the AWS Migration Competency designation and we hope this sponsorship will serve to deepen our existing relationship with AWS. The relationship between Device42 and AWS has been very good for both of our organizations, as we are helping many organizations understand their IT estate, prepare for a migration to AWS, and increase operational efficiencies.”

For enterprises seeking to migrate to AWS, Device42 provides comprehensive visibility across hybrid IT environments — even for some of the most complex IT enterprises across an array of physical, virtual, cloud, and storage infrastructure. Device42’s discovery surfaces the relationships between network switching and load balancers, DNS records, applications, hypervisors, enterprise storage and more. Application dependency mapping provides unmatched visibility into interconnected affinity groups and business applications to create move groups. Device42 supports AWS services such as Migration Evaluator (formerly TSO Logic), AWS CloudEndure, Migration Portfolio Assessment, and AWS Migration Hub to streamline migration tasks into a cohesive migration strategy.

Post-migration, DevOps, SecOps and other operational teams retain complete visibility of their new hybrid environment in perpetuity and commonly use Device42’s high quality data to drive automation activities like server provisioning or to prepare for annual software audits. This visibility has empowered many organizations to eliminate single points of failure and decrease operational costs.

Find out more about how Device42 helps clients migrate infrastructure to the cloud with confidence at device42.com. Learn more about Device42 in AWS Marketplace.

About Device42

Device42 is the most comprehensive agentless discovery and dependency mapping platform for hybrid IT available today. Device42 can continuously discover, map, and provide data to optimize infrastructure and applications across data centers and cloud, providing accurate views of your IT ecosystem. Device42 intelligently groups discovered workloads by application affinities, dramatically reducing the effort required to create move groups, capturing all communications.

More than 1,000 customers, and 200+ partners including Global 2000 systems integrators in more than 60+ countries use Device42 to manage and modernize IT infrastructure and application landscapes ensuring business continuity.

